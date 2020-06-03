Apex Construct Sells 100,000 Units, Half Sold After Quest Launch

Fast Travel Games is celebrating selling 100,000 copies of its debut VR game, Apex Construct.

The Sweden-based VR studio confirmed the news on Twitter this week. Apex Construct launched in early 2018, but the tweet confirms that 50% of copies were sold in its second year on the market. Apex Construct was a launch title on Oculus Quest, which launched in May 2019.

It would certainly seem like Quest is the driving force behind that metric, then. In fact, in March the company confirmed that the Quest version had outsold all over versions of the title combined. That included releases on SteamVR and the Oculus Rift store for PC VR headsets, and a PSVR version.

Apex Construct pits you in a post-apocalyptic world where war rages between two AI constructs. You battle robotic enemies with a bow and arrow across a full, multi-hour campaign. We thought Apex was a rock-solid VR adventure with a few issues when it launched in 2018 and the Quest port was worthy of the original experience.

Earlier this month Facebook confirmed that over 10 Quest titles had generated more than $2 million in revenue. In March, fellow Swedish developer Carbon Studios confirmed it had sold 100,000 copies of its The Wizards series, too.

Fast Travel followed up Apex with the release of The Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets (which just got hand-tracking on Quest) and Budget Cuts 2 (which it co-developed with Neat Corp) in 2019. Sales for either game haven’t been confirmed at this time. The team is set to announce its next project at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition next week.