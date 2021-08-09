PSVR Exclusive Arashi: Castles Of Sin Launches Tomorrow

PSVR fans, it’s time to get your headset ready; Arashi: Castles of Sin launches tomorrow.

The stealth game, which was announced just a few months ago, will be available on PS4 and on PS5 via backwards compatibility on August 10. The PlayStation Blog confirmed the news.

Developed by Endeavor One (which previously worked on a Halo VR experience for Microsoft), Arashi takes players back to feudal Japan, where they’ll have to infiltrate six castles overrun by warlords and take them down.

Do to this, you’ll have to sneak through environments, using different weapons to eliminate enemies. Though the game has stealth elements, you’ll also be able to take foes head-on with sword combat. Oh and, yes, there’s a wolf companion named Haru that you can order to help you through levels.

This weekend we spoke to Creative Director Tom Doyle about what to expect from the game. That includes comments on how the stealth and combat works as well as the prospects of bringing the game to other platforms beyond PSVR in the near future.

August is a busy month for PSVR, then. Next week sees the launch of another highly anticipated exclusive in Fracked from nDreams, too. We’ve also seen big headlines for the upcoming PSVR 2 in the past week as well.

Are you going to be picking up Arashi? Let us know in the comments below!