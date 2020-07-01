Arcano Is A Co-Op VR Shooter Inspired By Robo Recall

It’s a bit of a crime that Epic Games’ Robo Recall never got a sequel. Arcano looks like it could fill that void, though.

Developed by Neuston, Arcano is a co-op focused VR shooter due out later this year. In the game, you take on the role of an elite agent and fight your way through missions either in solo play or with a friend. Take a look at some pre-alpha footage below (and take note that the grey box environments are not actually going to be used in the final game).

It might be early days but Arcano already shows a promising degree of polish. You can see a lot of Robo Recall in the gun combat; bullets fly at you in highlighted rings to make them easier to dodge or block with your handgun, and there are slow-motion grenade explosions to boot. Plus there’s other elements like climbing walls and flying drones (Neuston was tellingly behind Drone Hero from 2017) to add some variety.

The game is produced by Jonas Johansson, who worked as a senior programmer on the Crysis trilogy at Crytek and on Just Cause 2 at Avalanche. Speaking to Upload, Johansson explained that Arcano will offer a base package with introductory elements like a shooting range free of charge. Missions will be available to buy.

“Then, as an agent hired by Arcano, you’re given these over the top missions, and this is what the game is all about,” he explained. “Sneak into a building and hack a computer, hang from under a helicopter in mid-air, etc. The missions are designed from the ground up for co-op, and they’re best played with a friend (although you don’t have to).”

Arcano is aiming to arrive on SteamVR in December. For now, you can keep up with the game on a Discord channel.