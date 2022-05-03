VR Adventure Game Area Man Lives Launches Next Week

Long-in-development VR adventure game, Area Man Lives, finally has a release date for next week.

The title, which is developed by That Dragon, Cancer studio Numinous Games, arrives on May 12th for Quest and PC VR. It’ll cost $19.99.

In Area Man Lives you play as a local radio host in a small town that becomes engulfed in a mystery. You’ll use your own voice to communicate with callers, solving puzzles that can lead to multiple different outcomes. Max Greenfield, Joel McHale and Ronan Farrow all lend their voices to the cast.

Area Man Lives Release Date Revealed

It’s been a long road to release for the project. Area Man Lives originally started life as an episodic series for Google’s Daydream platform. Named Untetheared, the series released two of its three episodes before Daydream’s demise left the final installment in limbo. A few years back, it was announced that the publishing arm of Myst developer Cyan would be helping to bring the game to other headsets under a new game with some changes. CityLights also assited with the release.

The game will be on show as part of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.