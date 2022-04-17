Area Man Lives Is Still Alive And Casting Big Name Voice Talent

Numinous Games’ long-awaited VR adventure, Area Man Lives, is still alive and adding some big talent to its voice cast.

In a tweet this week (complete with an amusing video you really should watch) the developer confirmed that Community’s Joel McHale, New Girl’s Max Greenfield and journalist Ronan Farrow are all voicing characters in the game.

We don’t wanna brag, but… who are we kidding, we totally wanna brag. We cast celebrity actors in Area Man Lives. Watch this promo video to find out who! #TrailerTuesday #indiegame #VRgame #TeaserTuesday pic.twitter.com/eA0KhKCol3 — Numinous Games (@Numinous_Games) April 12, 2022

It’s actually some of the first news we’ve seen from the title in nearly two years now. In the experience, you’re cast as a radio DJ that quickly becomes entangled in a mystery sweeping a local town. But, crucially, you can control a lot of the game with your own voice, responding to callers. Much of the title is still shrouded in secrecy, though some might have an idea of how the opening hours will play out.

Area Man Lives actually started life as Untethered, a narrative-focused, episodic VR series that got two installments on Google Daydream before the platform was shuttered, leaving the final episode in the wind. In 2020, Myst developer Cyan announced that its publishing arm, Cyan Ventures, would be bringing the game to Quest and PC VR. We then featured the game at that year’s Upload VR Showcase.

No word on a release date just yet, but we’re hopeful this reemergence might mean we’ll be playing the game sometime in 2022. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more on it.