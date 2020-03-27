Campaign DLC Now Available For Arizona Sunshine On Oculus Quest

The ‘Dead Man’ campaign DLC is now available for the Oculus Quest. This campaign DLC was previously released for PC VR before the game was available for Quest, and is now available on Facebook’s standalone VR headset as part of Vertigo Games’ post-Quest launch content roadmap.

Arizona Sunshine launched on the Oculus Quest in December last year, and has since been receiving the same post-launch DLC as the PC VR version month-by-month. Oculus Quest players previously received the free 2 Handed Weapons update in December, the free Old Mine update in January and then the free Undead Valley update last month.

As of today, the Dead Man campaign DLC for Arizona Sunshine is available on Oculus Quest. However, unlike the content updates for the Quest so far, the Dead Man DLC is the first piece of paid content, available for $2.49.

This is the first of piece of paid DLC for Arizona Sunshine on the Quest, and will be followed by the next piece of campaign DLC next month, The Damned, also available for $2.49.

The Dead Man DLC is a prequel to the main campaign. The Oculus blog post states that the DLC will see players “infiltrate the missile base in this adventure as a new protagonist, Corporal John Dockson, and complete your mission to take out the zombie threat.”

The DLC also includes 3 new weapons – an automatic submachine gun, a two-handed shotgun, and a tactical handgun.

Importantly as well, while the base game of Arizona Sunshine on Quest is not cross-buy with the Rift release, this paid DLC is. So, if you previously bought the Dead Man DLC for Oculus Rift, it will be available for Oculus Quest for free via cross-buy.

Will you be jumping into the Dead Man campaign on Quest? Let us know in the comments.