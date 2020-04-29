Arizona Sunshine’s Final Expansion Launches On Quest Today

And so the circle is complete; the very last story expansion to Arizona Sunshine launches on Oculus Quest today.

The Damned, which we first revealed for PC VR and PSVR headsets at last year’s E3 VR Showcase, is now live (or soon will be) on Facebook’s standalone headset. As the name suggests, this expansion is set on an enormous dam. Taking place before the original game, you play as a US Special Forces agent that must reactive the facility’s generators. It’s easier said than done; zombies litter the place as you’d expect. Check it out in the trailer below.

And thus about another hour of headshots and dual-wielding VR antics ensues. As with the rest of the game, The Damned can be played in single-player or co-op with a friend.

Arizona came to Quest last year, and Vertigo has been regularly rolling out its DLC plan since. With the arrival of The Damned, however, the complete Arizona Sunshine experience is now available on Oculus Quest, nearly four years after the base game originally launched on Steam.

Elsewhere, we’re looking forward to getting an update on Vertigo’s next big zombie shooter, After The Fall, at some point. It’s been a while since the team last talked about it.

The Damned costs $4.99 and, although Arizona Sunshine itself doesn’t support cross-buy on Quest, each DLC pack does. So if you already own The Damned on the Oculus Rift store you’ll get it for free here.

Will you be picking up The Damned on Quest? Let us know in the comments below!