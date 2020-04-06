Oculus Rift Exclusive Asgard’s Wrath Gets Its First, Small Sale

Need a big VR game for lockdown? Asgard’s Wrath is just what the doctor ordered, and it’s currently on sale.

Granted this isn’t the biggest discount; Sanzaru Games’ role-playing game (RPG) has dropped from $39.99 to $34.99, but it’s still worth taking note. Asgard’s Wrath is a massive, 30+ hour VR adventure taking you on a tour of Nordic mythology. Playing as a god, you embody great heroes and lead them into combat, whilst also teaming up with animal companions.

The game originally released last October, when we awarded it the title of VR’s best game yet. “Asgard’s Wrath is not only a step forward for Sanzaru Games as a development studio, but also a fundamental advancement for VR games in general,” we said in our 5/5 review. “It’s a captivating experience full of enchanting adventure from start to finish.”

Of course, it’s been six months since release and there’s been a few games to challenge the mantle Asgard’s Wrath holds, but we’ll save that for our Best Oculus Rift Games list, which we’ll be refreshing later this week. This is the game’s first sale, running through to April 12, 11:59pm PT, so you have a little time to decide.

Take note that Asgard’s Wrath is an Oculus exclusive, though. It can only be bought on the Oculus Store and only officially supports the Rift and, when using a compatible USB-C cable, Oculus Quest via Oculus Link.

Will you be picking up Asgard’s Wrath now that it’s on sale? Or do you need the price to drop a little further? Let us know in the comments below!