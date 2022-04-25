Report: Assassin’s Creed VR Called Nexus, Menu Footage Leaks

Supposed leaks may give us new information about the Assassin’s Creed VR game, apparently called Assassin’s Creed: Nexus.

Two posts surfaced online this weekend, both citing the Nexus name for the Meta-exclusive project. Take note that these reports could easily turn out to be false. Update: An Ubisoft spokesperson declined to comment, saying the company does not comment on rumors and speculation.

The first report was from a site called Exputer, which reported that the game will let you play as Assassins from across the entire series including fan-favorite, Ezio. According to the report, Nexus will focus on the core tenants of the main series, including stealth gameplay, combat and climbing.

Movement will apparently allow for either smooth locomotion or teleporting, with a sound meter used to keep you from simply jumping around undetected. The report also says you can hold a button and flick a wrist to reveal the iconic assassin blades.

Interestingly, though, the article also mentions that Nexus will be made up of 16 individual missions, which suggests it won’t be truly open-world like other games in the series. The second report from a Reddit user backs this up, saying missions are pretty large and allow for backtracking, but the game itself is not open world.

The second source from Reddit also claims to have played “a fair bit of the game” and has posted footage of what they claim is the menu for Nexus, which you can see above. The menu resembles the clean white aesthetic used in the Animus system in the main games, with the player loading into a level called ‘The Sword of Ezio’. There’s no actual gameplay and it’s much easier to mock up a menu than it is in-game content so, again, take this with a big pinch of salt for now.

The Exputer report also claims the game aims to release in the next 12 months. Last week Meta hosted its second annual Quest Gaming Showcase which focused on games releasing within the next year, but Assassin’s Creed was missing from the line-up.

We first heard that Meta had signed deals for Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell VR games in 2019 before the company made them official in late 2020. Since then Ubisoft has been heavily recruiting for both projects, but neither has been officially revealed in any form.