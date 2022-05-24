Astro Bot Gets A Practically Perfect Action Figure

VR gaming doesn’t enjoy much physical merchandise, but this Astro Bot figure is pretty much perfect.

The new figure, set to release next year, is part of Good Smile Company’s Nendoroid series. Usually, the series takes famous characters and gives them a child-like appearance but, in the case of Astro, the little guy looks pretty much identical to his on-screen appearances in Astro’s Playroom and Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

Astro Bot Nendoroid Revealed

The figure comes with several different heads to change Astro’s expression as well as items and collectibles you’ll recognize from both games.

It’s not cheap, though; the figure costs $63.99 to pre-order. The most popular Nendoroid items do tend to sell out, though, so you’ll want to make sure to scoop it up if you want to show your shelf some love for Astro.

Granted, Astro likely earned the figurine treatment based on his fantastic PS5 flatscreen debut, Astro’s Playroom, but we’ll still count this as a win for the absolutely immaculate PSVR-exclusive platformer, Rescue Mission. With PSVR 2 on the way, we’ve still got our fingers crossed that developer Team Asobi will be bringing Astro back to VR in the future. Currently the studio is hiring for a new project, but there’s been no indication that this title could support VR.

Are you going to be picking up the Astro Bot Nendoroid figure? Let us know in the comments below!