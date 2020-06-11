Astro’s Playroom Coming To PS5, No Mention Of VR Support

Astro Bot Rescue Mission is one of the best PSVR games to date and ranks highly among the list of all VR games in general. Today during the PlayStation 5 reveal event, Sony announced a follow up named Astro’s Playroom, but neglected to mention any VR support for the PS5 title.

The Astro Bots themselves date all the way back to the original Playroom demo on PS4 that used the DualShock 4 and PS4 Camera for interactive mini games. After that, when PSVR launched it came with another free collection of games: Playroom VR.

In Playroom VR one of the highlights was Robot Rescue, a short demo experience that showed what a third-person action-adventure platformer might be like. And it was so good, they made an entire game based on that concept: Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

But now, during the PS5 reveal event today, Astro’s Playroom showed a wide assortment of new locales, gorgeous and colorful gameplay, and the iconic Astro Bot once again, but neglected to confirm or deny PSVR support of any kind.

Obviously it could still get an optional VR mode, but as of now we have no indication if that’s the plan. In fact, as of the time of this writing, VR has not mentioned a single time other than a brief image of Astro Bot during the opening sizzle reel celebration for PS4. That’s it.

We will reach out to Sony for comment on Astro’s Playroom and if we hear back we will update this post with more information.