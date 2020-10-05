Travel To Atlantis In Upcoming VR Game Ryte: The Eye Of Atlantis

It’s time to explore the lost city of Atlantis in VR — Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis is a new VR experience coming Winter 2020.

Orichalcum Pictures and VR Connection have teamed up to create a new game for PC VR that will take players back in time to island of Atlantis, available later this year. Their aim is to present an experience that is as true-to-life as possible, rife with historical details about ancient civilization, and yet is still fun to play.

Players will be sent back in time to Atlantis by the Historia Time Travel agency, and fill the shoes of an Atlantean who has broke out of prison. You’ll solve puzzles, gain powers and make allies, all while trying to prevent the ‘End of Atlantis.’ Here’s some more details from the developers:

With the guidance of Atlantean allies like Danae, fans will learn how to use complex mechanisms to solve challenging puzzles. Additionally, they will gain supernatural powers of repulsion and attraction in order to manipulate orichalcum objects to their benefit. Throughout the course of the adventure, players will constantly have to weigh the consequences of their actions, as moral decisions will determine one of four distinct endings and the fate of both Atlantis and oneself.

Orichalcum Pictures, who are working alongside VR Connection on Ryte, is a hybrid production company that specializes in archaeological and historical subjects in mediums like video and virtual reality. “With Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis, our team strives to offer an experience that appeals to fans of classic graphic adventure games like Myst and history buffs who appreciate authenticity,” said Clovis Rossillon, President at Orichalcum Pictures. “We are working diligently to ensure our vision of this mythical civilization is just as entertaining to play as it is true-to-life.”

Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis will be available on Steam and the Oculus Store for PC VR later this year.