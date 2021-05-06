Atlas V’s Next VR Movie Is Madrid Noir, Coming Soon to Quest

Atlas V and No Ghost announced that their latest immersive VR movie, Madrid Noir, is coming soon to Oculus Quest.

Madrid Noir is “staged as an awe inspiring theatre production” in VR and is presented in two acts, totaling roughly 45 minutes. It’s set at night in the beautiful city of Madrid, showing a version of the city that has now been “lost to time.”

Directed by James A. Castillo, Madrid Noir will star Godeliv Van Den Brandt as Lola Petit and Fernando Guillén Cuervo as Manolo Monreal. The film has been selected as part of multiple film festivals, including the 2021 Tribecca Film Festival.

You can check out a short teaser trailer below.

If the art style feels familiar, that’s probably because Atlas V previously worked on Gloomy Eyes, one of my personal favorite immersive movie experiences available on Quest.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis of what to expect from Madrid Noir:

After her estranged uncle is declared dead, a disenchanted young woman arrives in Madrid to empty the apartment that he left behind. Lola is soon compelled to dig into her memories, where she’ll pick up her uncle’s shadowy trail and attempt to piece together the puzzles of the past.

The Quest is now home to a number of fantastic immersive movies and experiences that go beyond gaming. If you want to check out the Atlas V back catalog before Madrid Noir, try out the excellent Battlescar and Gloomy Eyes. Otherwise, Paper Birds is another great option – we’re still waiting for part two.

You can check out our list of the best non-gaming immersive experiences for Quest here.

Madrid Noir releases Summer 2021 for both the original Quest and Quest 2.