Dance Rhythm Game Audio Trip Launches On Oculus Quest Today

Thought you had enough rhythm games on the Oculus Quest? Well, think again! Audio Trip makes its way over to Oculus Quest today after launching on PC VR last year, with a new song release to celebrate the Quest launch as well.

There’s Beat Saber, Supernatural, OhShape, Pistol Whip, Audioshield, Audica, Dance Central and now… Audio Trip! The game is the latest in an array of rhythm games to launch on the Quest platform, available from today on the Oculus Store.

Audio Trip takes a bigger focus on dance and choreography than other games in the genre, and releases with a new song to celebrate the Quest launch called ‘Golden Pineapple’. Players will be able to dance along to this new song and many others by big name artists like Lady Gaga, Zedd, Skrillex, deadmau5 and more.

We reviewed the Early Access version of Audio Trip last year on PC VR, and although we didn’t finalize a score at the time, here’s an extract of our thoughts:

Even in Early Access form, Audio Trip is quite a bit of fun once you get accustomed to playing it, which is made far easier when you follow along with the virtual dance instructor. That said, it isn’t without its shortcomings. Even though it gets some slack for being in Early Access, it doesn’t immediately feel as approachable or fun as it could. The world environments and the gameplay itself are in conflict with each other at times, and the lack of hit sounds is an obvious improvement in the making.

While the PC VR version of Audio Trip is still in early access, it’s important to bear in mind that the Quest version launching today will obviously feature any changes and improvements that have been made to the game since last October. A good example is the new custom choreography editor, which allows players to create their own levels for each track by dancing and recording their own moves.

Audio Trip is now available for Oculus Quest for $19.99.