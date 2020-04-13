Play Any MP3 With VR Rhythm Game Audioshield On Oculus Quest

The original VR music rhythm game, Audioshield, is coming to Oculus Quest this week (April 16th) and will let you play automatically generated maps from any MP3 stored on your device. Read our original review of the PC VR version right here.

Fans of more recent VR rhythm games like Beat Saber might not realize the genre itself is actually four years old. When the original HTC Vive launched back in 2016, Audioshield was one of its debut titles debuting in Early Access. It even let you pull up any song from YouTube to play along to, automatically, without having to make custom maps for each track. In many ways, Beat Saber is just Audioshield with hand-crafted levels and swords.

Now developer Dylan Fitterer, the same man behind indie music hit Audio Surf, is bringing his VR rhythm game down to the standalone, wireless Oculus Quest platform. To access your own MP3s you just need to store them on your Quest via download or transferring them directly over USB.

According to Fitterer via email:

Cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox are an easy way to transfer your mp3s to the Quest. You can just log into the cloud service from the headset’s web browser to retrieve them. Audioshield then looks in the Downloads folder for your songs and offers them for play.

We also got confirmation from Fitterer that your Quest will recognize tracks stored in the ‘Music’ folder as well, which can be accessed via a wired file transfer as well. For easily accessing your Quest’s internal file structure, we recommend using something like SideQuest even though it’s not really sideloading if you’re just storing MP3 files.

Games like Audioshield that automatically generate a map based on how the music sounds, using your own MP3s, provide a nearly endless amount of content since you can always just keep loading new song.

Do you plan on getting Audioshield when it releases on Oculus Quest this week, April 16th? Let us know down in the comments below!