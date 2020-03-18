B-Team Is Coming To Oculus Quest Later This Month

Developer Twisted Pixel’s next Oculus Quest game isn’t a port of Wilson’s Heart or Defector, but instead an update to its Oculus Go launch title, B-Team.

B-Team is essentially a minigame compilation starring a bunch of clumsy soldiers. The game cycles between a handful of different experiences which include a running game where you avoid obstacles and a wave shooter. Check out the trailer for the Quest version below.

We played the Go version of B-Team a few years back. It’s a pretty simple experience, not too dissimilar to Armature’s Fail Factory. It definitely isn’t the deep single-player action game some Quest fans will be looking for, but it’s easy to jump into and might be good for quickly showing friends and family. The Quest version will, of course, come with enhanced six degrees of freedom (6DOF) controls.

This isn’t Twisted Pixel’s first Quest project; the developer surprise-launched a VR beat ’em up called Path of the Warrior late last year. The team is also behind two of the bigger exclusives on Oculus Rift: Wilson’s Heart and Defector. The former is an atmospheric, noir-style adventure game and one of the first to fully utilize the Oculus Touch controllers. Defector, meanwhile, is a Mission: Impossible-like spy thriller. We’ve got our fingers crossed that both games make it to Quest eventually.

Will you be picking up B-Team on Quest? Or do some of today’s other announcements from the Facebook Game Developers Showcase have you more interested? Let us know in the comments below!