Baobab Studios’ Baba Yaga Releases January 14, Exclusively For Oculus Quest

Baobab Studios announced that its next animated VR film Baba Yaga will release on January 14 exclusively for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.

The VR film is about two sisters who journey into a haunted forest to seek a cure for their sickly mother, where they will have to confront the mysterious witch, Baba Yaga. The film is a first-person experience, where you embody one of the two sisters and participate in some minor interactive moments. A new trailer was released ahead of launch, which you can watch below:

Baba Yaga has a star-studded cast with Daisy Ridley playing your sister, Magda, with Glenn Close as the mother, Jennifer Hudson as the forest and Kate Winslet as Baba Yaga herself. The film premiered at several film festivals last year and Jamie Feltham and I both got a chance to watch the film ahead of release. We came to the same conclusion — it’s a charming, if safe, experience from the Baobab team that left us craving just a little bit more. Here are the closing remarks from Jamie’s review:

I want to see something from this studio that feels truly dynamic — like my presence has genuine impact in the stories it creates. Baobab remains one of VR’s most promising storytellers but, four years on from its debut, I feel like I’m still waiting for it to really hit its stride.

You can read the full review here.

Baba Yaga runs for approximately half an hour and will be available on the Oculus Store for Quest and Quest 2 from January 14 for $5.99.