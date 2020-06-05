Baba Yaga Is Baobab Studio’s Next VR Movie, First Look Coming Soon

Baobab Studios, the developers behind Bonfire, Asteroids! and more, revealed that their next project is an immersive experience called ‘Baby Yaga’. A first look will be unveiled at the 2020 Annecy International Animation Festival Online in a few weeks.

Baba Yaga will be co-directed by the studio’s Co-Founder Eric Darnell and French director Mathias Chelebourg. The experience will be “a contemporary portrayal of the Eastern European legend inspired by illustrative 2D pop-up animation, hand-drawn and stop-motion styles.”

A few details of Baba Yaga’s narrative can be found on the Baobab Studios site:

It’s up to you and your sister Magda, to save your mother by entering the forest to obtain the cure from the enigmatic witch, Baba Yaga. Your choices define how this story of love and magic ends.

Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Annecy is one of many festivals and events to move to an online format this year. Accredited festival viewers will be able to watch a ‘Work In Progress’ presentation on Baby Yaga, which will be available for the entire two-week event starting from June 15. A live Q&A with the Baobab Studios team will also take place on June 23rd at 9am PST.

We were big fans of Baobab’s last offering, Bonfire, which starred comedian Ali Wong and premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. As Jamie noted in his Bonfire review, Baobab’s learned a lot from each of their productions, getting better and better every time. We can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store next.

Baobab Studios says Baba Yaga will premiere later this year, in ‘multiple formats’.