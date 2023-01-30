Barbaria Comes To Quest February 9, Blending Combat, Base Building & Multiplayer

Barbaria is coming to Quest 2 and Quest Pro on February 9, bringing an exciting mix of first-person combat, asynchronous multiplayer raids and diorama-like base building.

The game previously released in Early Access via Steam for PC VR and its upcoming Quest release will coincide with the Steam version exiting early access and entering full release. Developed by Stalwart Games, Barbaria promises to give players a little bit of everything:

Use fists, axes, swords, bows, rocks, or anything you can grab to dominate your foes in intense 1st-person combat. Then jump out to your immortal form and watch your minions carry on the battle while you rain down meteors from above. Systemic combat, versatile enemy AI, and player-created defenses make every battle unique. But remember, you aren’t the only Semigod in Barbaria! Attack other players’ realms to increase your Mightiness, and receive rewards when you successfully repel others. Watch replays in miniature from your Stronghold, then strategically place and upgrade more structures, champions, and minions to keep future attackers at bay.

You can check out those mechanics in action in the trailer embedded on the Quest Store listing. Anyone else getting Gorn vibes, or just me?

February is set to be a stacked month for VR players, with Barbaria, Drop Dead: The Cabin and Windlands 2 all arriving within a couple of weeks. After that, it’s PSVR 2 time – the console launches on February 22, alongside an absolutely stacked set of launch titles.

Keep an eye out for more Barbaria news and our full review as we get closer to release on February 9.