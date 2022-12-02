Every Beat Saber Track Is 99 Cents On Quest & Rift Until December 6

Every paid add-on track in Beat Saber on Quest and Rift is 99 cents for a limited time.

That means tracks are under $1 dollar each — half their normal price — from The Weeknd, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Skrillex, Timbaland and every other artist in Beat Saber on Meta Quest and Rift until December 6. Beat Games has released two additional mixtapes for Beat Saber, an Electronic Mixtape and Interscope Mixtape, and those tracks are included in the sale as well. The sale applies to all 136 paid add-on tracks in Beat Saber through 7:59 am Pacific on December 6.

99 cents happens to be the same price Apple settled on for purchased music tracks when it debuted the iTunes Music Store nearly 20 years ago. These tracks are tied to Beat Saber maps and not accessible as a virtual jukebox, and prices for purchasing digital music has varied since then, but it’s still a notable comparison.

The sale is the first time Beat Saber has seen its individual tracks go on sale. Meta notes the prices may be adjusted for local currencies.