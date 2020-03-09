Beat Saber Just Featured On One Of The UK’s Biggest Saturday Night TV Shows

Beat Saber gave VR a prime spot on one of the UK’s biggest Saturday night TV shows this weekend.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway saw its titular hosts go head-to-head in a Beat Saber battle on Oculus Rift S. They compete for the high score and, surprisingly, they’re both pretty good at it, though it looks like they’re on Medium difficulty, not that we’re judging. There’s definitely been some pre-show practise on both sides. Check it out in the video below.

It’s not until you watch it here you realize just how similar Beat Saber is to an actual Saturday night game show. It fits in perfectly with the tone. We’ve seen VR feature on similar shows in the US before; Jimmy Fallon often plays VR pictionary with guests on The Tonight Show.

Showcases like this are great for raising awareness of VR technology, and Beat Saber is the perfect game to show it with; its instant accessibility has made it the most popular VR game to release in the past few years. In fact, it’s been such a hit that Facebook bought developer Beat Games itself late last year.

Interested in picking up a VR headset to play Beat Saber after seeing it on the show? Along with the Rift S, it’s also available on other VR headsets that need a PC like the Valve Index and HTC Vive, but you can get it on more accessible devices like PSVR (which needs a PS4) and Oculus Quest (which doesn’t need anything) too.

