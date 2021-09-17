Beat Saber Billie Eilish DLC Launches Next Week

Beat Saber Billie Eilish DLC is coming in hot off the back of last month’s Skrillex pack.

The official Beat Saber Twitter account just confirmed the news. The pack will launch on September 21. Facebook also confirmed to UploadVR that the pack will consist of 10 songs taken from WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and Happier than Ever. It will cost $12.99 as a complete pack or $1.99 each for individual songs. Last month’s Skrillex pack featured 8 songs for $10.99. Eilish headlined our list of artists we most wanted to see in the game a year ago. Are we psychic? Who knows.

Get your headsets and sabers ready because the Billie Eilish Music Pack is launching on September 21! @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/yfwVag5d6n — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) September 17, 2021

We’re used to waiting a fair few months for Beat Saber DLC, so it’s surprising to see a fast turnaround for this pack. It’s a busy time for Beat Saber in general; earlier this week Beat Games launched cross-play for the title, allowing SteamVR and Oculus users to play together for the first time. PSVR players can’t use the feature, though, because that version of the game still doesn’t have multiplayer support. It’s been nearly a year now, but Beat Games says it’s still working on support.

This won’t be Eilish’s first brush with VR, either. In September 2019 one of the artist’s concerts aired in Oculus Venues as one of the first experiences of its kind.

