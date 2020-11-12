Beat Saber BTS Music Pack DLC Available Today, Tracklist Revealed

The BTS music pack for Beat Saber is available from today for all platforms.

This latest set of DLC for the ever-popular rhythm game was initially announced back at Facebook Connect in September. The news came alongside a release date for the much anticipated multiplayer update, which then launched on October 13. All of the songs in the BTS music pack will be compatible with multiplayer too.

The pack features 12 of the band’s songs, making it the biggest Beat Saber music pack so far. The tracklist is as follows:

Blood Sweat & Tears

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Burning Up (FIRE)

Dionysus

DNA

DOPE

Dynamite

FAKE LOVE

IDOL

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)

Not Today

UGH!

The BTS pack will also feature ‘TinyTan characters’, which are little animated characters representing each of the members of the band. As players run through the music pack, they will encounter the TinyTan character, which Oculus says will “bring comfort and inspire appreciation of the little things in life.”

In 2019, Facebook acquired developer Beat Games, and the rate of release (and prestige) of the DLC music packs has increased quite significantly ever since. The BTS music pack is one just many recent high-profile releases, including the Panic! At The Disco pack, the Green Day pack, the Imagine Dragons pack, the Linkin Park pack, the Timbaland pack.

If you’re new to Beat Saber and want to know which music packs are the best, we’ve ranked our the top five best ones here. While we haven’t had a chance to try the BTS pack yet, the list will give you a good idea of the best packs released so far.

The BTS Beat Saber music pack is available from today across all platforms.