Beat Saber Teases New Content With Cosmetic Sabers

During Meta’s (formerly Facebook) annual Connect conference, Beat Games debuted a small teaser that showed a new type of cosmetic saber.

The stinger video, embedded below, came midway through the keynote presentation, just after it was announced that Beat Saber has now passed the $100 million mark for revenue on the Quest platform alone.

We've been working on something… It's still work in progress and part of a much bigger project, but we’re having a lot of fun so far! #staytuned #Connect2021 🤫⚔️ pic.twitter.com/xaY66V5oZp — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) October 28, 2021

It’s not exactly clear what this new content is, but it looks like it could be a fairly substantial addition to the game. Most content updates for Beat Saber have been purely new music drops or paid DLC music pack releases. However, this looks to be something different.

The most striking thing in the short teaser is the saber, which looks markedly different from the standard sabers available in the game. Custom sabers have long been an element of the Beat Saber custom modding scene on several platforms, but it looks like Quest might get access to some form of official cosmetic sabers in the near future.

The ‘Level Up’ graphic also might be hinting at some kind of progression system. If we had to guess, it might be something like a Fornite/Population: One Battle Pass system with competitive seasons. That could mean opening the door to cosmetic rewards, like the fancy saber in the stinger video.

Just before they ran the teaser footage, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Oculus Studios Producer Deborah Guzman discussed the importance of live-service games that “launch updates and new downloadable content regularly” to the constantly-evolving metaverse. Beat Saber was given as an example of such a title, so it’s not far-fetched to think that some kind of progression system or unlockable cosmetic items might be on the way soon.

What do you think Beat Saber is teasing? Let us know in the comments.