Beat Saber Electronic Mixtape Releases With Deadmau5, Pendulum, More

The Beat Saber Electronic Mixtape DLC is available now on all platforms.

First announced during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase back in April, the Electronic Mixtape features some of the biggest electronic artists today. The roster includes Deadmau5, Rudimental, Pendulum and Fatboy Slim among others. There are 10 tracks in total that cost $12.99 as a bundle, or you can pick your favorites for $1.99 each. Check out a brief teaser for the new pack below.

The full tracklist includes:

Waiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre) by Rudimental

Witchcraft by Pendulum

Icarus by Madeon

Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff (feat. Rob Swire) by Deadmau5

Alone by Marshmello

Stay the Night (feat. Hayley Williams) by Zedd

Sandstorm by Darude

The Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim

Freestyler by Bomfunk MC

Animals by Martin Garrix

Also don’t forget that this is one of the first music packs to launch following the introduction of new lighting effects and gameplay mechanics for the game. That means the Electronic Mixtape makes full use of the new note types.

As always, the DLC is available on Quest, PSVR and PC VR headsets. Combined with the recent launch of both the Fall Out Boy pack and the game’s fifth Official Soundtrack, it’s been a very busy few weeks for the VR sensation. That said we currently have no idea what plans Beat Games has for the future. With 3 music packs released in 2022, how many more can we expect before the end of the year?

Are you going to be picking up the Beat Saber Electronic Mixtape pack? Let us know in the comments below!