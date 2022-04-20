Beat Saber Electronic Mixtape Announced: Deadmau5, Marshmello, Zedd & More

Meta just announced Beat Saber’s next set of DLC tracks at today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. The Beat Saber Electronic Mixtape will feature 10 hits from artists like Deadmau5, Zedd, Marshmello and more.

Most DLC packs for Beat Saber focus solely on one artist, but this pack will be the second DLC ‘mixtape’ release which features an array of different artists from one period.

Here’s the full tracklist of the Electronic Mixtape:

Waiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre) by Rudimental

Witchcraft by Pendulum

Icarus by Madeon

Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff (feat. Rob Swire) by Deadmau5

Alone by Marshmello

Stay the Night (feat. Hayley Williams) by Zedd

Sandstorm by Darude

The Rockafeller Skank by Fatboy Slim

Freestyler by Bomfunk MC

Animals by Martin Garrix

As you can see, there are some big names and hits in the pack, but perhaps the most prominent is Sandstorm by Darude. IT’s one of the most iconic electronic songs of all time and a huge internet hit/meme track. In other words, it could be a perfect addition to the Beat Saber catalog.

The Electronic Mixtape release date follows on from the Fall Out Boy DLC, released last month, and has no confirmed release date as of yet. That being said, the time between announcement and release for Beat Saber DLCs tends to be pretty short, so expect to see it sooner rather than later.

As usual, the pack will be available across all platforms — Quest, Rift, PSVR and Steam — for a bundled price of $12.99 or an individual track price of $1.99 each.

This was just one announcement from today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase — keep an eye out for news on more releases and updates to come.