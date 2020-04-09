Beat Saber Launches Fitness-Focused Track, Fitbeat

Never has Beat Saber been a better tool for keeping fit in VR than in the current crisis the planet is facing. With that in mind, the VR juggernaut just released a brand new, fitness-focused song.

Fitbeat, as the track is called, was created by Beat Games’ own Jaroslav Beck, the studio’s former CEO that last year stepped down to instead focus on the music. The studio gave us a preview of the track with its launch, which you can hear below.

💥 Our new free fitness song ‘FitBeat’ just dropped! Play it in Standard, One Saber and 360°/90° Modes! 💥 Get your body moving – No excuses, just fun! 💪 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/yRdqLyu4pG — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) April 9, 2020

It definitely has a classic Beat Saber vibe, no? This being a fitness-focused track, it’s sure to get you moving.

Beat Saber was already a great tool for keeping fit in VR; we’ve seen countless stories about players shedding weight by playing every day. Along with games like OhShape, it’s a great companion for staying in shape during this period of self-isolation.

You can get the track today on Steam, Oculus and PSVR. Its name was decided by the Beat Saber team a few weeks back. Other options included ‘Racing for Toilet Paper’, ‘Quaranqueen’ and ‘Ow My Arms’. We’re especially fond of that last one.

Fitbeat’s arrival follows last month’s launch of a premium Timbaland pack that included five new songs. Paired with the recent Panic! At The Disco and Green Day packs, Beat Saber really has enough to keep you active during isolation.

Beat Saber has now sold over two million copies, so don’t expect to stop hearing about it any time soon.