Beat Saber Announces Lady Gaga Music Pack, Launching Tonight

Beat Saber announced its next music pack tonight at the 2021 Game Awards — the Lady Gaga Music Pack features 10 tracks and will be available tonight at 8pm PT.

In a similar fashion to the surprise Green Day music pack announce and release at the 2019 Game Awards, Meta and Beat Games dropped a surprise Lady Gaga Music Pack announcement during tonight’s broadcast of the awards show.

🚨 Live from @thegameawards: The @LadyGaga Music Pack is dropping on Beat Saber tonight at 8pm PT! Get readyyyy!!! pic.twitter.com/kmnOVzaxBG — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) December 10, 2021

The music pack will release tonight and features 10 tracks primarily from Gaga’s 2008 debut The Fame (and its 2009 reissue The Fame Monster), with a smattering of tracks from both her 2009 sophomore album Born This Way and 2020 sixth solo album Chromatica.

Here is the full tracklist:

– Alejandro

– Bad Romance

– Born This Way

– Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)

– Paparazzi

– Poker Face

– Rain on Me (with Ariana Grande)

– Stupid Love

– Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)

– The Edge of Glory

As is usually the case with new Beat Saber releases, the Lady Gaga Music Pack comes with a new environment, inspired by the aesthetic of her 2020 album Chromatica, pictured below.

The Lady Gaga pack follows on from the Billie Eilish pack, which released in September — we thought it was a solid lineup of tracks and a great addition to the Beat Saber catalog. We haven’t had enough time to weigh in on Gaga’s tracks just yet, but keep your eyes peeled.

There should be even more content on the horizon for Beat Saber players too — at Connect 2021, Beat Games teased new cosmetic sabers and some form of progression system coming soon.

The Lady Gaga music pack will be available for Beat Saber tonight at 8pm PT on all platforms.