Beat Saber Linkin Park DLC Launches Today

A new Beat Saber Linkin Park DLC releases today, offering the first new tracks for the hit VR app in a little while.

As teased on Friday, a total of 11 new songs from the band launch today. Three of them — including Bleed It Out and Paper Cut — are taken from the seminal Hybrid Theory album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Factor in different difficulties and play types, and there are 55 new Beat Maps included in this pack. You can get them all for $13.99, or each song for $1.99.

But the full tracklist (which you can see below) spans the band’s entire career, also including essentials like One Step Closer and Numb. As usual, you’ll also get a new themed environment for these tracks. Check it out in the brief trailer below.

Beat Saber Linkin Park DLC Tracks

Bleed It Out

Breaking the Habit

Faint

Given Up

In The End

New Divide

Numb

One Step Closer

Papercut

Somewhere I Belong

What I’ve Done

By our count, this marks Beat Saber’s seventh premium DLC pack and its fifth based on popular artists. Earlier this year we saw a Timbaland pack featuring all-new music and Imagine Dragons, Panic! at the Disco and Green Day have all seen the Beat Saber treatment in the past. It’s been a pretty healthy balance of rock and dance tracks, especially when you factor in the free tracks added later too.

Last year Facebook announced the acquisition of developer Beat Games, a move that surely helped secure some of these bigger names. Since launch in Early Access a few years ago, Beat Saber has sold over two million copies.

You can expect the pack to hit on all of Beat Saber’s existing versions. That means Quest, Rift, SteamVR and PSVR. Will you be picking up the Beat Saber Linkin Park DLC today? Let us know in the comments!