New Beat Saber Music Teased For August 17

Facebook-owned Beat Games teased new music for its hit VR rhythm title Beat Saber.

The official Beat Saber Twitter account teased “new music coming soon” with the specific time of August 17 at 6 am Pacific listed in an image.

That’s not much to go on, of course, but Beat Saber is perhaps VR’s most popular and widely recognized game and recent additions include Panic! at the Disco, Green Day and Timbaland. Earlier this month Harry Baker suggested some new artists which would make a nice fit for the game. Late last year Facebook acquired the studio behind Beat Saber — an acquisition that put some money behind efforts to bring new music to the game.

Facebook is likely gearing up for a big close to 2020 with reports suggesting a new Oculus Quest is in the works, new avatars and a push for its Horizon VR-based social networking service. There are big games still to come to Quest, like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and a new Star Wars game but the specific release schedule is still unknown and there are likely other surprises in store. Beat Games, for example, was only the first in a string of acquisitions of VR development talent that included Ready At Dawn, the makers of Lone Echo and Echo Arena, as well as Sanzaru Games, the creator of Asgard’s Wrath.

