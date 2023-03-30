Beat Saber Adds Six New Songs To Panic! At The Disco Music Pack

Beat Saber announced another music pack revamp today, which will add six new songs to the Panic! At The Disco pack and update the beatmaps, environments and lighting for its existing tracks.

Hot on the heels of the revamped Imagine Dragons pack from last month, today Beat Games is updating the Panic! At The Disco music pack. The update will adds songs from Panic!’s 2018 album Pray for the Weekend and 2022 album Viva Las Vengeance, while overhauling the pack’s existing four tracks.

The new tracks available today are:

Hey Look Ma, I Made It

Say Amen (Saturday Night)

Viva Las Vengeance

Dancing’s Not A Crime

Sugar Soaker

Crazy = Genius

While it’s nice to have some new tracks, it’s crazy that even after these new additions, the music pack still doesn’t include the band’s biggest hit, I Write Sins Not Tragedies.

These new tracks will feature a new Panic!-themed environment, using Beat Saber’s updated lighting and effect system. The pack’s original four tracks – Emperor’s New Clothes, High Hopes, The Greatest Show and Victorious – will also be updated with the new environment. Those existing tracks will also receive revamped beat maps featuring arc and chain notes, similar to the overhauled applied to the Imagine Dragons pack last month.

If you already own the existing four Panic! tracks, you can pick up the six new tracks for $7.79. The revamped pack is available in full for $12.99, with individual tracks available for $1.99 each.