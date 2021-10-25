Beat Saber PSVR Multiplayer Finally Live After A Year Of Delays

After a year of delays, Beat Saber PSVR multiplayer support is finally live.

Beat Games announced the launch of the feature on Twitter today. Multiplayer arrives as a free update, though you’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to experience it. This version also doesn’t support cross-play with the Oculus Quest and PC VR versions of the game.

🚨 PS VR players, this is not a drill! 🚨 PS VR Multiplayer update is now ready to download. 💥 Create an avatar and challenge your friends or random opponents. See you in the arena! pic.twitter.com/21yFjnHtIv — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) October 25, 2021

This has been a long-time coming to say the least. Other versions of Beat Saber got multiplayer support, in which up to five players compete head-to-head, back in October 2020. But the PSVR version was delayed to an unknown date, the window for which kept stretching out further into 2021. We had begun to wonder if this version of the game really would get multiplayer support.

Not that that stopped people buying the PSVR version of Beat Saber – it’s now been at the top of both the EU and US PlayStation Store charts every month for an entire year. Last month the game got its latest DLC starring Billie Eilish, though there’s sure to be more content in store for the smash-hit VR game.

It’s great to see Beat Saber PSVR multiplayer support going live. Now we’re just wondering if we’ll see a new version of the game for Sony’s upcoming PS5 VR headset given that Facebook now owns Beat Games itself.