Beat Saber PSVR Multiplayer Build Being Finalized, Testing Next Week

Beat Games this provided an update on the status of multiplayer support for the PSVR version of Beat Saber, indicating that it might not be too far off.

Multiplayer support dropped for Beat Saber on all platforms except PSVR in October last year. The mode lets 5 players compete online together for the highest score as they play through the same track simultaneously. On release, Beat Games stated that multiplayer wouldn’t be available on PSVR until a later date, and then later confirmed it had been delayed into 2021.

There’s hope for PSVR players through! A new tweet from Beat Games suggests that the update should be coming soon:

Dear PS VR players, we’re now finalizing the multiplayer build and we should be ready for testing next week. This is an important milestone in the development and we will keep you updated. We’re getting closer!

So while there’s still no firm release date, it sounds like it’s getting closer and closer. Hopefully soon after testing is complete, the update will release and PSVR players will be able to get in on the action. While PSVR isn’t quite as modern as other VR hardware available on the market, Beat Saber remains incredibly popular on the platform. It managed to top the list of most download PSVR games for 2020 in both Europe and the US, despite a slew of new releases and exclusives throughout the year such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Iron Man VR and Vader Immortal.