Beat Saber PSVR Multiplayer Delayed Until 2021

It looks like Beat Saber PSVR multiplayer will take a lot longer than initially anticipated – it won’t be arriving until next year.

Last week the Quest and PC VR versions of the game got free updates allowing five players to go head-to-head in the VR smash hit. Ahead of launch, though, Beat Games warned that Beat Saber PSVR multiplayer may not make that date, and could potentially be delayed. In a tweet today, though, the developer revealed that it’s currently planning to launch the mode in January 2021.

Beat Saber PSVR Multiplayer Delayed To 2021

“Bringing MP to PS4 is a priority for us, but development is taking much longer than we’d expected,” the studio said in a tweet. “We’re trying to deliver multiplayer in January if everything goes to plan.”

It’s quite common to see game updates reach PSVR last; other Beat Saber DLC has done the same and even Vacation Simulator’s Back to Job content only hit the headset this week, over a month behind the others. But a delay to January is likely significantly longer than many fans were anticipating.

“We will keep working on multiplayer for PS4 as fast as possible, along with exciting new music content on the way!” a follow-up tweet reads. Indeed, there are plans for a BTS pack to launch on all platforms this year, but no word on if PSVR will get a day-and-date release there.

Will you be holding out for Beat Saber PSVR multiplayer next year? Or does this tempt you to try it out on another platform first? Let us know in the comments below!