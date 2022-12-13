Beat Saber Rock Mixtape Adds 9-Minute Free Bird With 3,000 Notes

Nirvana, The White Stripes, Kiss, Steppenwolf and more are adding songs to Beat Saber’s library of paid add-on tracks.

The new Rock Mixtape available now collects some incredible tracks to rock out with, including Lynyrd Skynrd’s epic Free Bird at nearly nine minutes long with nearly 3,000 notes to slice on Expert+.

The eight song Rock Mixtape is priced $10.99. Here’s the full tracklist: