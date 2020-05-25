Here’s Every Track Getting New Modes In Today’s Free Beat Saber Update

As promised last week, today’s free Beat Saber update will see a slew of existing songs get new options. Now Beat Games has shared exactly which tracks are getting what.

The updates span two major additions. Some songs will be getting support for the game’s recently-added 360/90 degree modes, which sees players turning to face notes on different tracks rather than just slicing across one track. Others will be getting support for the game’s One Saber Mode, as the name suggests, lets you play with just one hand.

Many of these songs are included in the base game or were added for free, but others are exclusive to premium DLC packs. Also note that these updates relate to specific difficulties for each song. We’ll update this list if any more songs pop up.

The update will go live at 6am PT, so check back then.

360/90 Degree Updates

Rum ‘N Bass – Boom Kitty (Expert+)

LUV U NEED U – Slushii (Hard)

Reason For Living – Morgan Page (Expert+)

The Greatest Show – Panic! At The Disco (Hard)

Rattlesnake – Rogue (Expert+)

Has a Meaning – Timbaland (Hard)

Digital – Imagine Dragons (Expert)

Fire Ready Aim – Green Day (Expert)

Escape – Jaroslav Beck (Expert)

POP/STARS – K/DA (Expert+)

One Saber Updates

Reason For Living – Morgan Page (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

Unlimited Power – Jaroslav Beck (Normal, Expert+)

This Time – Kayzo (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

Believer – Imagine Dragons (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

PLAY – Tokyo Machine (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

American Idiot – Green Day (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

While We’re Young – Timbaland (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

Origins – Jaroslav Beck & Jan Ilavsky (Normal, Expert, Expert+)

There you have it. Did your favorite make the cut?