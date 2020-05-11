Beat Sage Adds MP3 Upload Support For AI Generated Beat Saber Maps

Beat Sage, a powerful tool that uses neural networks and artificial intelligence to generate custom Beat Saber maps, now supports MP3 uploads. The previous version of the tool only supported YouTube links, but now users will be able to upload their own MP3s to the site to generate playable Beat Saber maps.

The tool launched last month and is one of the best ways to quickly and automatically generate custom Beat Saber maps from any song. While we’ve seen similar automatic generation tools before, Beat Sage really kicks things up a notch. It’s by no means perfect, but when you pick the right style of song, it produces some of the best AI-generated content we’ve seen for any rhythm game. The AI taught itself how to generate maps using the official Beat Saber maps as sample data, which is why it works better than you might expect. The AI built neural networks to learn what works well, and the resulting auto-generated maps are not just challenging and fun, but often mimic the style and feel of official Beat Saber levels.

Previously, Beat Sage users had to use a YouTube link to generate a track. Now, however, the developers have added a MP3 upload option as well. This means you’re no longer limited to the selection available on YouTube — you can upload your music deep cuts and convert them straight into a playable Beat Saber map.

We just launched support for MP3 uploads 💽! Head over to https://t.co/pruWRfkra2 to start playing Beat Saber to your personal music collection! — Beat Sage (@BeatSage_AI) May 10, 2020

This is just a small update from the Beat Sage team, with more improvements to come. The developers are currently working on a larger update that improves the AI and fixes some issues that generate maps with inconsistent flow or notes that impair your visibility while playing. The tool is still in active development, so we can only expect the AI to get better with future updates.

You can try out Beat Sage’s MP3 upload feature for yourself over at their site.