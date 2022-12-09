New Behemoth Cinematic Trailer Debuts at The Game Awards

We got an extended look at Behemoth, Skydance Interactive’s new VR action RPG, during The Game Awards 2022.

Best known for The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and its sequel, Chapter 2: Retribution, Skydance Interactive first revealed Behemoth for Quest 2 at Meta’s annual Connect conference in October. While that was a brief teaser, Behemoth’s new cinematic trailer debuted during Geoff Keighley’s awards ceremony. Now confirmed for PSVR 2 and PC VR, you can watch this in full below:

Described as having “brutal yet tactical VR combat,” Behemoth sees you fighting monolithic beings in the face of a looming threat. Accompanying this cinematic trailer, Skydance released this description:

In Behemoth, players will explore the plague-ravished wasteland of a once glorious empire, where its inhabitants are driven mad and cities have fallen to ruin. In glorious VR fashion, players’ bodies and minds will be tested as they combat towering colossal giants called Behemoths. Raw strength won’t be enough, however, as they must use various tools in their arsenal to defeat these gigantic creatures and the other nightmarish enemies that scour this brutal world in their quest for a possible cure.

Addressing the challenges of VR melee combat, Creative Director Todd Adamson confirmed Skydance took a different approach to Saints and Sinners. Stating that combat is entirely physics based, this involves “real weapon collision for things like block and parry.” That also applies to AI, which Adamson claims can make mistakes, but will also predict the incoming angle of your attack and block with their sword properly.

Behemoth arrives in late 2023 on Meta Quest 2, PSVR 2 and PC VR.