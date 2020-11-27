Best Black Friday VR Deals 2020: Headsets, Games, Accessories

Things might be a little different this year, but that isn’t stopping the usual Black Friday deals. We’ve got the best Black Friday VR deals all in one place right here.

Whether you’re looking for headsets, games or accessories, we’ve got you covered. Read on for all the latest deals and make sure to check back for any updates!

Best Black Friday VR Deals 2020 – Headsets

With 2020’s big VR headsets, the Oculus Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2, only just starting out there’s very little in the way of Black Friday VR deals for headsets in 2020. From what we’ve seen so far, there’s just one deal to talk about.

$100 Off HTC Vive Cosmos Headsets

HTC is trimming $100/£100 off of its Cosmos headsets between now and Monday. Cosmos is a PC VR headset, meaning you need a powerful gaming rig to run app on it. It comes in two variants – a cheaper model with inside-out tracking, and an Elite model with SteamVR tracking.

We think both devices have their share of problems though, if you already have SteamVR tracking, you can get the superior Elite version as a headset only for the cheapest price. In the US, all headsets also come with two months of HTC’s Netflix-like VR subscription, Viveport Infinity. In the UK, you get a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx.

US HTC Vive Black Friday Deals With Two Months Of Viveport Infinity

HTC Vive Cosmos – $599

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite – $799

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only – $499

UK HTC Vive Black Friday Deals with Half-Life: Alyx

HTC Vive Cosmos – £599

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite – £799

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only – £499

Best Black Friday VR Deals 2020 – Games

With headset deals thin on the ground, you’ll likely want to turn your attention to digital game sales for the best Black Friday VR deals. Fortunately, major sales are taking place across pretty much all big headsets right now, with some killer deals. If you need any help, make sure to check our lists of the best PSVR, Quest and PC VR games!

PSVR Black Friday Game Deals

The PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale is in full swing. Here’s the best from Sony.

No Man’s Sky (Includes Free PS5 Upgrade) – $29.99

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – $19.99 (Digital Deluxe $29.99)

Star Wars: Squadrons – $23.99

Dreams – $19.99

Gorn – $14.99

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $9.99

Vacation Simulator – $19.79

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $19.79

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – $34.99

Arizona Sunshine – $14.79 (Deluxe Edition $22.49)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $19.79

Farpoint – $9.99

But that’s not all, folks! Amazon is also selling some discounted physical version of PSVR games worth a look.

Blood & Truth – $17.49

Iron Man VR – $19.99

Steam Black Friday Game Deals

Steam’s Fall Sale skips over the Black Friday branding and runs for a little longer but, hey, a discount is a discount, right? Here are a few select deals!

Star Wars: Squadrons – $23.99

Boneworks – $23.99

Half-Life: Alyx – $44.99

A Fisherman’s Tale – $9.74

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – $29.99

Phasmophobia – $12.59

The Room VR: A Dark Matter – $20.09

Moss – $17.99

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time – $14.99

Trover Saves The Universe – $17.99

Superhot VR – $14.99

Oculus Quest Black Friday Game Deals

Facebook is going big on Quest game deals with the Quest 2 only just out of the gates. These deals aren’t live yet, but you’ll find them all on the Oculus Store once they’re up and running later today.

A Fisherman’s Tale – $10.49

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! – $13.99

Apex Construct – $12.99

Arizona Sunshine – $27.99

AUDICA – $20.09

Audio Trip – $13.99

Dance Central – $20.09

Death Horizon: Reloaded – $13.99

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time – $12.99

Down the Rabbit Hole – $13.99

Drunkn Bar Fight – $11.89

Eleven Table Tennis – $15.99

Fruit Ninja – $10.04

HouseFlipper VR – $11.24

In Death: Unchained – $23.99

Ironlights – $13.99

Journey of the Gods – $20.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $11.99

Lies Beneath – $20.99

Mini Motor Racing X – $17.49

Ninja Legends – $12.99

OhShape – $14.99

OrbusVR: Reborn – $14.99

Pixel Ripped 1995 – $13.99

“Please, Don’t Touch Anything” – $7.49

Premium Bowling – $14.99

Pro Putt by Topgolf – $14.99

Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR – $14.99

Racket: Nx – $13.99

Real VR Fishing – $13.99

Robo Recall: Unplugged – $20.99

RUSH – $12.99

Sairento VR: Untethered – $12.99

Shooty Skies Overdrive – $7.49

SUPERHOT VR – $17.49

SWORDS of GARGANTUA – $18.74

Synth Riders – $17.49

The Climb – $20.09

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets – $10.49

The Thrill of the Fight – $7.99

Tilt Brush – $15.99

Tokyo Chronos – $23.99

Tribe XR: DJ in VR – $20.99

Vacation Simulator – $23.99

Virtual Desktop – $15.99

Virtual Virtual Reality – $11.99

Wander – $7.99

Best Black Friday VR Deals 2020 – Accessories

VR Cover Discounts

VR Cover does a range of accessories to improve comfort and hygiene on a bunch of different headsets. This year they’re discounting their facial interfaces for PC VR headsets, the Oculus Go and the original Oculus Quest but, unsurprisingly, no discounts on the just-launched Quest 2 covers for now.

VR Cover Black Friday Deals

ProTube VR Gunstock Discounts

ProTube Makes adjustable VR gunstocks to heighten immersion in shooters. This year they’re slicing 30% off of the MagTube Rifle among other deals, and you can choose a set specifically tailored to fit your headset’s controllers.

ProTube Black Friday Deals

Are we missing anything from our list of best Black Friday VR deals? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll try to get them added in!