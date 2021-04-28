Best Co-Op VR Games And Experiences To Try With Friends On Oculus Quest 2

Co-op and VR go together like the Oculus Quest 2 and wireless room scale. Check out our list here of the best co-op VR games available on the Quest platform.

Oculus Quest 2’s arrival means a large number of original Quest owners will be looking to give, sell, or lend their original headsets with the upgrade’s arrival.

Many used Quests will go to friends and family and that means lots of these new VR owners will be looking to play together. We’ve already got a list covering the 10 best multiplayer VR Quest games and it’s a fantastic list covering some of the most fun you can have in VR. There are some games on that, like the top pick team-based Echo VR. That game can feature some of the most rewarding cooperation you’ll find with others in VR, but at its core that’s still a competitive game. Other activities, like golf, bowling, fishing and tablet tennis, can also be competitive too, but these classic activities are also playable in a pretty laid back way if you want too.

Below is a look at our favorite co-op VR games to play on Quest and/or Quest 2. As always, we’ll plan to update this list periodically and please let everyone else know in the comments if there are any cooperative experiences native to Oculus Quest you think others should play.

Best Co-Op VR Games To Play On Quest

Carly and the Reaperman

Store Page: $24.99

Carly and the Reaperman is a third person platformer where one player controls the young girl Carly and the other plays the morbid Reaperman. The latter can manipulate the environment and move items to create a path for the former — it’s all about working together to help Carly get through the level.

The best part about this game from a co-op perspective is that there’s many options for how to play. It works as a native VR game — with both players each using their own headset — and also as an asymmetrical VR game — with one player controlling the Reaperman in VR while the other uses a free game client on PC to play as Carly.

Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister

Store Page: $34.99

Battle Sister initially launched as a solo game with no multiplayer component. However, a recent update adds a cooperative horde mode that lets two players team up to take on waves of enemies from the 40K franchise.

The mode takes maps from the game and fills them with enemies to defeat. As you work your way through waves you’ll earn credits to purchase bigger and better weapons.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Store Page: $29.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew has struggled with an empty player base over the years and games like Spaceteam VR, which you’ll see lower on this list, do a really good job with some similar ideas. Still, we can’t quite leave this wish fulfillment off the list for any trekkies out there.

You and your fellow crew mates must operate a starship through an assortment of missions from your seats on the the bridge of a Federation starship. It can be a real joy to complete a mission together with your friends.

Crisis VRigade

Store Page: Free (Or Pay What You Want)

Fans of Time Crisis should go through the steps to sideload the Crisis VRigade gem from Sumalab. You and your buddy cops are out with guns to stop some bad guys from doing crimes. The game is fast-paced and features cross-play with PC VR and PS VR, so you can play with your friends even if they have a different headset. On Oculus Quest, we’d recommend giving yourself the largest play area possible and getting ready to duck for cover. It is some of the most fun you could have in VR and if you’re a fan of this kind of arcade shooter definitely take the time to check it out.

Crisis VRigade for Quest is pay-as-you-like on Itch.io, so you could get it for free if you wanted. That said, the developers do have a sequel called Crisis VRigade 2 on PSVR and Steam Early Access, and they could likely use as much support as they can get to keep developing this idea.

Wander

Store Page: $9.99

Since Oculus Quest doesn’t have Google Earth VR, this is the next best thing. Basically, the app grabs footage from Google Maps and lets you teleport to anywhere on the planet. The neat feature though is that you can do it cooperatively. You’ll see a friend’s avatar overlaid into the world right next to you and even though you’re not really “playing” anything together, it’s a really cool thing to experience with someone during these times of lockdown and cabin fever.

A fun game to play is take turns randomly teleporting somewhere in the world and tasking each other with exploring the area to try and figure out which country you’re in. It’s a lot harder than it sounds.

OrbusVR: Reborn

Store Page: $19.99

I’ve been dreaming about VR MMOs long before I ever saw .hack//sign or Sword Art Online. My first MMO was EverQuest back in the late 90s and early 00s and ever since I’ve wanted to go inside one of those game worlds. OrbusVR: Reborn is made by a small team and has a modest vision, but the upside to that restraint is that it actually delivers on what it sets out to do.

This isn’t a WoW-killer and isn’t going to set the world on fire, but if you want to play the first-ever actual VR MMO, albeit with simplistic visuals, this is it right here. There’s plenty of content, fun combat, and a vast world to explore with friends.

Arizona Sunshine

Store Page: $39.99, DLC 1: $2.49, DLC 2: $4.99

Arizona Sunshine is Vertigo Games’ zombie shooter that’s graced almost every VR system possible since it hit the PC VR market in 2016. Its gameplay and mechanics have aged quite a bit compared with, say, 2020’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. But Arizona Sunshine also includes a full co-op campaign and the Quest 2 version is poised for a massive visual upgrade compared with its original port to the standalone headset.

Even if horror games in VR are generally too much for you, having backup in Arizona Sunshine’s co-op mode might be just the bit of confidence you need to have a bit of fun fighting off zombies.

SculptrVR

Store Page: $9.99

Nathan Rowe is the principal developer behind this creative experience that is about as close to Minecraft in VR as you’re likely to get on Oculus Quest, at least until Microsoft and Mojang get around to official support.

SculptrVR features fully cooperative world-building and you can resize yourself to create at different scales. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to modify your world and even alter your appearance freely. It’s not as much of a “game” as other options on this list, but for the creatives out there, collaborative creation can be a lot of fun at various scales.

Spaceteam VR

Store Page: $19.99

Imagine if you were playing a game of Star Trek: Bridge Crew and everything that could go wrong went wrong — that’s basically Spaceteam VR. Communication is key here as you and your friends need to clearly provide directions to each other, quickly, in order to survive.

At your console you’ll see instructions that only one of your crew members can complete, so it begins a yelling match where everyone tries to frantically call out instructions without actually knowing who it pertains to. Things catch fire too, which is great.

Real VR Fishing

Store Page: $19.99

Do you like fishing? Do you like the idea of fishing, but get bored? Or maybe it’s just too much hassle for too little payoff in the end? Regardless, if any of that describes you, then this could be the perfect game for you. Real VR Fishing features some of the most breathtaking vistas you can find in VR — hands-down — with ultra-high resolution footage of real world locations.

You’ve got a quaint log cabin with an aquarium that stores all of your fish, as well as a Store to buy new bait, rods, and more. When you’re out on the water a friend can join you for some co-fishing and they’ve even got a wonderful built-in browser feature so you can listen to music or watch YouTube while fishing.

Cook-Out

Store Page: $19.99

Finally, this recent release from Resolution Games takes our top spot. It plays out a lot like Overcooked, but it manages to slip into this VR skin effortlessly. You’ll have to frantically cook dishes, yell out at your partner, and try not to burn food as you struggle to meet demand.

It’s also got a cute fairytale aesthetic rather than a modern, realistic kitchen which is a nice change of pace. You’ll even have to fight off nasty customers the deeper into the game you go as well. Generally, it’s just a lot of fun and stands as one of the best co-op VR games out there on Oculus Quest.

Bonus Co-Op VR Games For Quest

There’s some great fun you can have as well playing some games with only one headset. Pull up Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes’ PDF or actually print out your very own bomb defusal manual. Then team up with a friend in the same room, or over voice chat, to stop an explosion in VR.

Your first or last stops in VR, depending on your budget and time constraints, should also likely be in a place like Rec Room, Bigscreen, VRChat, or AltspaceVR. All of them are free to use and offer lots of things you can do with friends. Rec Room in particular can also bridge the gap between people without headsets and those with, as your friends can play with you in VR from flat-screen mode on iPhone, iPad, PS4 and, soon, Xbox. And you could always cast your view to a phone, tablet or TV and have friends or family watch along and try help guiding you in almost any experience.

Let us know what you think are some of the other best co-op VR or maybe even competitive multiplayer VR games on Oculus Quest down in the comments below!

Managing Editor Ian Hamilton also contributed to this article.