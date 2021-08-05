Best Multiplayer VR Games With Crossplay Support

Multiplayer VR games are releasing across several different platforms and headsets and players are increasingly turning toward crossplay support to team up with their friends in VR cross-platform. Here’s our list of the best multiplayer VR games that support crossplay, including games on Oculus Quest, PSVR, SteamVR and more.

What is Crossplay?

Crossplay allows a user on one headset (say, an Oculus Quest) to play games online with users who are using a different platform or headset (say, a HP Reverb 2 on SteamVR). Not only does this let you easily play games with friends no matter the platform, but for games that use online matchmaking, it can significantly reduce queue times.

Crossplay is included in a growing number of VR games, but not all support it. That’s why we’ve put together this list so you know exactly what games can crossplay with which systems.

Types of Crossplay

Not all types of crossplay are made equal. Some games only support crossplay with select systems or VR headsets, or only allow access to certain segments of the game on certain headsets. In the best case scenario, a game supports crossplay across as many VR systems as possible. Sometimes, a game only supports crossplay between specific systems or stores.

We’ve noted which platforms each game supports for crossplay at the beginning of each entry in the list.

In some cases, the Oculus Store for PC/Rift version of a title is not compatible for crossplay specifically with SteamVR. We’ve noted when this is the case, but as a general rule, we recommend Rift owners purchase and use the SteamVR versions of games over the Oculus Store for PC version, as the former tends to have increased crossplay compatibility. However, it’s also worth keeping in mind that if you’re a Rift owner who also owns a Quest, you can sometimes get the game for both headsets when you purchase it through Facebook’s Oculus store for one of them.

Star Wars Squadrons

Crossplay Platforms: SteamVR, PSVR, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC

Star Wars Squadrons is the ultimate experience for fans of the franchise who want to live out their Tie Fighter or X-wing dogfighting fantasies. In our review, we said the game presented the galaxy’s finest space combat yet.

Because the game released with both VR and non-VR support, it offers crossplay with all VR platforms but also non-VR platforms as well. Users playing across PC VR, PSVR, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles and PC can all play together. If you want to group up, you can do so by adding your friends to your EA Account and inviting them to play while in-game.

Read more: Star Wars: Squadrons VR Review – The Galaxy’s Finest Space Combat

No Man’s Sky

Crossplay Platforms: SteamVR, PSVR, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC

No Man’s Sky offers a fully realized interconnected virtual universe that lets you explore, build bases, and shape the landscape in a way no other title has been able to match — and you can do all that with crossplay enabling play across a wide range of devices. No matter if you are on PlayStation 4/5 playing with a VR headset or a PC VR headset, or an Xbox One without VR or PC without VR, you can explore the universe with friends.

Read more: No Man’s Sky VR PC Review: Fully Realized Virtual Universe

Warplanes: WWI Fighters

Crossplay Platforms: SteamVR and Oculus Quest

You’ll become a pilot in this game which provides immersive WW1-era aerial combat with a range of options from arcade-type flight to more realistic simulation. There’s PvP and co-op multiplayer modes as well.

Read more: Warplanes: WW1 Fighters Flies From App Lab To Oculus Store, Available Now

Ragnarock

Crossplay Platforms: SteamVR and Oculus Quest

You’re on Viking ship and pounding four drums in front of you with two to the side to activate a boost. When you’re doing really good you can drive your team to row faster, with a ship full of Vikings seated in front of you watching your performance. The effect makes it really feel like you’re encouraging them and they’re encouraging you, and makes for an excellent multiplayer experience as well.

Read more: Ragnarock Hands-On: All Hail The Viking Drummer King

Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC

Think Overcooked, but with less frantic movement and more on-the-spot, cooperative sandwich assembling. You’ll fulfill increasingly difficult orders for hungry animal customers and will need to work as a team to get through everything on time.

Read more: Cook-Out Review: Resolution’s Best Game Yet And A Tasty Overcooked Tribute

Walkabout Mini Golf

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC

Walkabout Mini Golf VR is exactly what it sounds like — one of the most popular VR mini golf games available on Quest and PC VR. Full crossplay is supported with up to 5 players in private rooms across all the courses. There’s also online matchmaking across all platforms, if that’s more your jam. The developers are even planning a version of the game for mobile phones that will crossplay with the others.

Read more: Walkabout Mini Golf: How One Of VR’s Best Multiplayer Experiences Started On iPhone

Spaceteam VR

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC, mobile

Originally a mobile game, Spaceteam has found a new life as a VR title. Up to six players have to effectively communicate and coordinate, calling out instructions and commands in order to successfully pilot your spaceship across the galaxy. The commands get increasingly confusing and tongue twisting, with more chaotic environmental elements thrown into the mix as well.

Not only does the game support crossplay across VR devices, you can also play with non-VR users at the same time — one or more VR users can play with up to five players on mobile (any combination of six players maximum). You’ll just all need to be in the same physical room if you’re planning to use mobile.

Read more: Spaceteam VR Review: Multiplayer Multitasking Mayhem Finds A Natural Home In VR

Larcenauts

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC

Larcenauts is a new competitive team shooter from Impulse Gear that provides lots of options — it’s a hero shooter that offers several classes and emphasizes strategy and teamwork in a manner similar to Overwatch or Valorant.

It’s certainly not perfect — there are a few hiccups along the way that feel a bit awkward at times and make the game feel slightly less accessible than other VR shooters. But, if you’re looking for a VR team shooter that supports crossplay, Larcenauts is one of your best bets.

Read more: Larcenauts Review: A Slick, Rich Shooter For Competitive Play

Eleven Table Tennis

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC

Eleven is the quintessential table tennis game available on VR platforms. It works so well because it feels like the real thing — there’s relatively little physical resistance when hitting a ball in table tennis in real life, so a VR translation feels scarily accurate. Slight vibrations when you hit the ball are all that’s needed to make Eleven Table Tennis feel properly authentic.

Read more: Table Tennis In VR Gets 3D Printed Paddle For Oculus Touch Controllers

Onward

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC

Onward is one of the most prominent military simulator FPS VR games available. It features 5v5 battles, with an array of weapons and three game modes to choose from. The Quest version isn’t quite as nice to look at as the PC VR version of the game, but it does support crossplay so that you and your PC VR teammates can form a team no matter which headset they’re using.

Read more: Onward On Oculus Quest Review: Lock And Load Without Wires

Population: One

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC

Population: One has tried to fill the battle royale-shaped gap in the VR FPS scene, and overall it’s done quite well. Using a marketing and visual model reminiscent of Epic Games’ Fortnite , Population: One follows the same basic premise of the genre while adding in some VR twists for good measure — namely, the ability to climb any structure and use a deployable wingsuit.

The main squad mode requires three players, so if you want to avoid matchmaking then you’ll need to team up with your friends across Quest, SteamVR and Oculus Rift. The game has received plenty of post-launch support and content updates, so if you’re looking for a multiplayer VR shooter to sink your teeth into long-term, Population: One is probably your best bet.

Read more: Population: One Review – The New King Of VR Battle Royale Shooters

Population: One Season 1 ‘Uprising’ Now Live With $5 Battle Pass

Demeo

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest, SteamVR, Oculus Store for PC

Demeo translates the social, tabletop RPG campaign genre into a well-packaged VR experience with support for up to 4 players across several platforms. There’s now two campaigns available, but it’s not wholly the gameplay that makes Demeo so good. Instead, it’s the near-peerless social VR experience that if offers, polished to such a degree that it transforms the kinks of its systems into enjoyable, suspenseful quirks.

Read more: Demeo Review – A Social VR Masterclass In An Engaging Tabletop RPG

Beat Saber

Crossplay Platforms: Between Oculus Store for PC and Quest

Need I explain Beat Saber? The game is undeniably one of VR’s most well-known titles, whose influence continues to propagate through the industry three years later. Last year, an update added multiplayer battles which also support crossplay between platforms.

However, the game’s crossplay situation is kind of complicated.

Oculus Quest users are able to crossplay with PC VR users who are using the Oculus Store for PC/Oculus Rift version of the game.

The SteamVR version does not support crossplay, however a PC VR player who owns the game on the Oculus Store for a Rift S would be able to purchase the game again on Steam if they really wanted to, allowing them to use their Rift S to play with other PC VR Steam users.

While multiplayer for the PSVR version of Beat Saber is not available yet, thanks to multiple delays, Facebook confirmed to UploadVR that it will not support crossplay when it launches.

Read more: Beat Saber Multiplayer For Quest & PC VR Available Now, PSVR Delayed

Echo VR

Crossplay Platforms: Oculus Quest and Oculus Store for PC/Rift

Echo VR is a competitive multiplayer game that could only work in VR, with unique gameplay, an ingenious movement system and thrilling competitive action.

The core premise sees you play in teams of 3 in a zero-gravity room with a single disc floating in the middle. There’s a goal at each end of the arena and you can push off of objects or use wrist boosters to move around the environment while throwing, passing and shooting the disc toward the goal. It’s not a hard concept to understand but, like any competitive sport or game, it’s a lot harder to master.

Read more: Echo Arena Review: Ready at Dawn Delivers VR’s First Amazing Esport (Note: this review is of the original Rift version of the game)

OC6: Echo Arena On Oculus Quest Is A Capable Port Of An Excellent VR Game

Honorable Mention – Social VR Experiences

This isn’t a comprehensive list of every single VR game that offers crossplay, only our curation of the best ones. That being said, many social VR experiences off cross-platform play between VR headsets, even if not all of them are strictly ‘games’ in the traditional sense. Rec Room, VRChat and Bigscreen all let you meet up and interact with players from different platforms, so if you’re just looking for a way to hang out or watch movies with friends in VR, then those are your best bet.

What are your favorite multiplayer VR games that support crossplay? Let us know in the comments below.