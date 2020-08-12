Top 5 Best Oculus Quest Horror Games For VR

The Oculus Quest is a smashing success in the VR space for lots of reasons, but one of the main contributors is the stellar library of content. And as it turns out, some of the very best VR games out on Quest are also some of the very best VR horror games available. What are the best Oculus Quest horror games? Read on to find out!

Playing VR horror games is a totally different prospect than playing one outside of VR on a normal, flat monitor screen. The growing sense of dread, terror, and tension is literally palpable as you feel the chills run down your spine while twisting your head all around in search of what’s stalking you.

All five of these horror games are excellent at making you terrified to even open your eyes. If you’re after a good fright on Oculus Quest, then look no further! This is our definitive list, as of August 2020, of the five best VR horror games on Oculus Quest.

Best Oculus Quest Horror Games

5. Affected: The Manor

While Affected: The Manor has been around for years and years, first releasing way back on the Gear VR, it still earns a spot on this list due in no small part to its sheer adaptability. Despite showing its age a bit now visually, it still manages to kick up a solid scare and is an excellent introductory VR experience for fans of horror. You can complete the whole thing in well under an hour and it nails that sense atmospheric exploration that so few VR horror games really do.

Additionally, it just got a new update recently that adds a “Gauntlet” mode as a sort of horror-themed speedrun through a series of haunted hallways. It’s fun to try and get through as quickly as possible and rank on the leaderboard as a fun diversion. If you’re the type of person that shows off VR to friends and family often, Affected should be a staple of your Quest library.

Read More: Affected: The Manor’s New Update Judges Your Screams For Speedruns

Affected: The Manor Gear VR Review: Don’t Look Back. Ever.

4. Face Your Fears II

Unlike its predecessor, which was a collection of bite-sized vignettes rather than full VR horror games, Face Your Fears II is a proper single-player narratively-driven campaign that’s laced with frights from top to bottom. You’ll explore a dark, haunting world full of classic horror tropes such as giant spiders, creepy old houses, and spooky graveyards.

If you’re the type of gamer that wants something meatier that will take at least a few hours to get through and can’t be beaten in a single go, then this is right up your alley — especially if you’re down for some jump scares.

3. The Exorcist: Legion VR

This is without a doubt one of the scariest VR games to date and the Quest port does a fine job of translating over the experience. Visually it’s a bit paired down, as expected, but you can hardly tell since the PC VR version wasn’t much of a looker anyway. In it you take on the role of an investigator that’s looking for answers following a series of strange happenings that first kickoff in a large chapel. The game spans multiple episodes and culminates in a final set piece moment worthy of a Hollywood blockbuster horror film.

You can finish the whole thing in a few hours, but it’s full of tense moments and chilling scenes. There’s one particular level that utilizes a possessed baby and mannequin dolls to great effect — two of my absolute most triggering things in horror media. Highly recommended, despite the relative brevity.

Read More: The Exorcist: Legion VR Review

The Exorcist VR Livestream: We’re Gonna Try Not To Scream Or Cry

Richie’s Plank, Acron, And Exorcist Devs Latest To Confirm Strong Oculus Quest Launch

2. Lies Beneath

This is the most robust game on the list in terms of single-player story-driven content. The narrative is both rich with details and well-acted complete with a strong campaign full of twists and turns. Visually it features striking cel-shaded art style with comic book panels for narrative moments that really make you feel like you’re living out the pages of a graphic novel. Gameplay is split between using guns like shotguns and revolves and relying on melee weapons to fend off the hordes of monsters.

Lies Beneath may have very well ended up in the top spot on this list were it not for the purely concentrated doses of distilled tension the top spot offers, but make no mistake: Lies Beneath is a deeply immersive and incredibly unsettling adventure all horror fans owe to themselves to try out.

Read More: Lies Beneath Review

Lies Beneath Is A Silent Hill-Inspired VR Horror Game For Quest + Rift

1. Five Nights At Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted

Did you even have a doubt in your mind? Five Nights at Freddy’s VR is an excellent example of how to focus in on a core, specific idea and knock it out of the park. The premise here is that you are a caretaker for a chain of pizzerias similar to Chuck E. Cheese restaurants, however, after hours the animatronic characters come to life and hunt you. Staying alive is your goal and it’s much easier said than done.

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR is mostly a series of mini-games, but they’re each paced so well that it’s nearly impossible not to jump, scream, and/or rip the headset off over bouts of unbridled anxiety. If you think you’ve got nerves of steel, I dare you to take more than a few minutes of this one without suffering from the chills.

Read More: Five Nights At Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Review – The Master Of Suspense

How Steel Wool Studios Brought Five Nights At Freddy’s To Life In VR

Five Nights At Freddy’s VR Is Oculus Quest’s Fastest Selling Game To Date

Those are our picks for the best Oculus Quest horror games in VR, but what are yours? Let us know in the comments.

We’re always updating our lists and writing new ones for various VR platforms and game genres — keep an eye out for more in the near future. In the meantime, check out our list of the 5 best shooters on Quest and our list of the top 25 games and experiences on Quest.