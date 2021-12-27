The 10 Best PSVR Games Of 2021

Time to dust off Sony’s aging headset – this is the best PSVR games 2021 list.

Truth be told we’d hoped that PSVR would be long forgotten by the end of this year. PS5’s arrival in 2020 set off a spark of hope for a successor to the headset for this holiday season. Those hopes were dashed when Sony confirmed PS5 VR and a release beyond 2021 back at the beginning of the year.

Fortunately, PSVR fans had a decent amount of content to sustain them over the past 12 months. From rare AAA release to breakout indie hits, these are the best PSVR games for 2021. As always, you can find these titles on the PlayStation Store, and make sure to check our reviews section for thoughts on each.

Best PSVR Games 2021

10. Blair Witch: VR Edition

Blair Witch impressed us with its 2020 Quest release, improving on developer Bloober’s last flat-to-VR port of Layers of Fear by implementing more interactive elements and a general deeper sense of immersion. Getting behind the video camera really helped ground the horror, and there were notable visuals improvements over the standalone release.

9. Maskmaker

It might not have been as inspired a creation as A Fisherman’s Tale, but Maskmaker is still a really delightful journey that’s filled with incredible sights and fun puzzles, rooted by a touching story. You explore beautiful biomes, employing masks to swap bodies and travel further into a Metroidvania-like structure. It’s a little on the talky side, but those who enjoy the whimsical side of VR will find a lot to love in Maskmaker.

8. After The Fall

Though the PSVR release got off to a bit of a shaky start early this month things are already improving for Vertigo Games’ co-op shooter thanks to fast, regular updates. And that hammers home an important point, that this is only the very beginning for After The Fall. We think the fun zombie shooting needs more content and more variety to truly thrive but, even without that, what’s here now is a good time between four friends.

7. Arashi: Castles of Sin

Arashi was a really ambitious game that actually delivered in a lot of areas. It had beautiful scenery that let you visit ancient Japan like never before, and a range of gadgets to turn you into a true stealth master. It’s also true that a lot of its systems weren’t in ideal shape at launch and that it was pretty easy to exploit the game, but many issues have been addressed in subsequent updates, and you still won’t find many linear, single-player stories of this type in 2021. Definitely worth a look.

6. Fracked

Fracked only had one core problem, and that was that it was just far too short. At around 3-ish hours in length, the credits rolled just as we felt we were settling into what was an otherwise absolutely brilliant thrill ride. In a year when Doom 3 struggled to convince us fast-paced VR could work, nDreams ripped up the rule book with smooth controls that had us gliding through actions scenes. Of all the games on this list, Fracked is the one we most want to see a sequel for.

5. Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Developer Fast Travel Games promised that its first steps into the world of VR horror wouldn’t be an outright terror-fest. A Wraith certainly stayed true to that promise; it’s a much more manageable, suspenseful brand of horror than some other recent examples. Granted that wasn’t to everyone’s liking, but it’s tough to deny that Wraith had immersive design and a thick atmosphere around every corner.

4. Sniper Elite VR

Sniper Elite VR is a b-movie game through and through. But, y’know what? VR could actually use a little of that. With none of the lengthy story sequences that bogged 2020’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond down, Elite taxis you between fun, varied mission types that are at their best when they spotlight the pinpoint sniping mechanics. Oh, and PSVR players got the added benefit of using the always-excellent Aim controller. Better than you might expect!

3. I Expect You To Die 2

If you’re looking for another round of devious VR puzzle design, look no further than Schell Games’ latest. The first I Expect You To Die made a name for itself with its inventive trial-and-error challenges that always ensured you were doing something new, enaging and unique to VR. The sequel is no different, with a string of new scenarios that make VR feel just as fresh as it did in 2016. If you’re into puzzle games, you owe it to yourself to try this.

2. Hitman 3

We were incredibly skeptical that first-time VR developer IO Interactive could squeeze all of Agent 47’s latest adventure into VR on a PS4. Not only did the developer pull it off, but it threw the first two games in the series in for good measure, too. Hitman 3’s DualShock controls weren’t incredibly smooth, but it was still amazing to properly step into the role of a professional assassin for the first time, and few PSVR games can rival it in terms of content. We eagerly await next year’s PC VR version.

1. Song in the Smoke

Song in the Smoke managed the hat trick. At its heart, it had great VR design with smart interactions that really rooted you in the experience. But, on top of that, it was also a great game in its own right, with a progressive survival structure that rewarded your hard word. And on top of that there was a heck of a lot of it, too. The result is the best VR survival game to date and a spiritualistic experience that feels both sacred and exciting to play. It’s the best PSVR game of 2021 – don’t miss it.

And that’s our list of the best PSVR games 2021! Agree with our picks? Think we missed anything? Let us know in the comments below!