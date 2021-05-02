Best Puzzle VR Games Available For Oculus Quest 2

Looking for some mind-bending puzzle games to play through on Quest 2? Here are our picks.

The Oculus Quest library is only growing larger and stronger by the day with a few options available in most genres. For puzzle fans, we’ve put together this list of some of the best in the genre available on Quest. Some are inventive and creative, some are mind-bending and challenging, but there should be something for everyone.

Here are our picks for the best puzzle games available on Oculus Quest.

A Fisherman’s Tale

Before its more recent game Maskmaker, Innerspace released the acclaimed A Fisherman’s Tale on Quest in 2019. It’s a short yet incredibly charming puzzle game, with ingenious puzzles will make you rack your brain until you finally reach that critical ‘a-ha’ moment that feels so satisfying.

A Fisherman’s Tale was nominated in our Best of VR 2019 Awards for the Best PSVR Game/Experience, Best Quest Game/Experience, Best PC VR Game/Experience, and overall Overall Best VR Of 2019. You can read more in our review.

Cubism

Cubism is a deceptively simple game. Each level features a 3D wireframe shape into which you have to fit different Tetris-like block pieces. The puzzles get harder and the pieces more complex – it’s a slow and measured puzzle experience.

Even better, the game’s recent updates include 120Hz and hand tracking support. The latter in particular is a near-perfect fit for Cubism – all you’re doing is picking up pieces and placing them into the wireframe, but it’s enough to create a sublime hand tracking experience. This isn’t a ranked list, but if it were, Cubism would be my personal #1.

You can read our review of Cubism here (written before hand tracking support was added) and read our impressions of the hand tracking update here.

Floor Plan 2

Floor Plan 2 feels like a VR episode of The Muppet Show, not just in the hilarious absurdity of its world but also in the constant, invigorating ingenuity of its puzzles. It is a logic-based puzzle game in a completely illogical world and one of the best recent releases on the Quest platform.

Read more in our Floor Plan 2 review.

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets presents you with several short little puzzles set in a diorama-scale worlds, which you can manipulate and interact with to solve the level and progress onwards. It’s short, charming and features worlds that are expertly crafted. The puzzles can be a little one-note, but the short length of the game somewhat compensates for that.

Even better, Curious Tale added support for hand tracking as well. If you’re keen on playing a puzzle game without controllers, this is a great option.

Read more in our Curious Tale review.

Tetris Effect

If you’re a fan of Tetris, then Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s Tetris Effect is an absolute must-play. It launched first on PSVR and PC VR before finally making its way over the Quest platform in 2020.

It is exactly what it sounds like – it’s Tetris in VR. However, it’s matched with a spectacular, powerful and at times hypnotic amount of visual and audio flair. While these visuals have had to be pared down slightly for the Quest release, we still deemed it the definitive version of the game across all platforms – the lack of tethered wires on Quest remains priceless.

You can read more in our Tetris Effect Quest review.

I Expect You To Die

With a sequel just around the corner, now is the perfect time to dive into the original game on Quest. I Expect You To Die is a James Bond spoof puzzle game that first launched on other VR platforms and was then brought over to the Quest in 2019. As is often the case, we feel it’s best played on Quest too.

The name says it all – you’ll be dying a lot in this game, and learning from those deaths so you can do better next time. You can read more in our I Expect You To Die Quest review.

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

The latest installment in The Room series is also its first installment in VR. This isn’t a mobile or PC port either – The Room VR: A Dark Matter is made entirely for VR from the ground up.

Developer Fireproof hasn’t lost its penchant for incredibly clever and creative puzzles in the transition. Read more in our review.

Gadgeteer

Gadgeteer has been around on VR platforms for many years, but new updates ensure it only keeps getting better and better. One of the most recent additions is online level sharing, ensuring that you’ll never run out of puzzles to play through.

It’s the ultimate Rube Goldberg machine playground, with both a campaign and a sandbox mode so you can create amazing creations of your own.

Myst

This seminal PC game made its way over to the Oculus Quest late last year. It’s an upgraded and all-around solid port of the original PC title that will have you reaching for a notebook or a friend to help work your way through the tough puzzles.

It’s a game everyone should play once and the Quest 2 port provides you with a modern but faithful way to do so. You can read more in our review.

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

While the Angry Birds franchise started on mobile, its first foray into VR is a completely natural transition and results in an extremely fun VR puzzle game. It’s an intuitive VR title that’s perfect for VR beginners and veterans alike.

The campaign levels do veer slightly to the easy end of the spectrum, but it’s also a game primarily targeted at kids. This isn’t to say it’s not enjoyable for all ages though, and the custom level builder and online sharing functions mean that you’ll be able to create and play more levels long after you’ve finished the campaign.

You can read more in our review.

What are your favorite puzzle games on Quest? Let us know in the comments.