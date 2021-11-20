Best Quest Action Games: 10+ Combat Titles To Play Now

Ready for some action? With our list of the best Quest action games, your heart is sure to be pumping in no time.

Assembling a list of the best Quest action games is a little tricky. Lots of games have intense combat at their core, but we already have lists recognizing the best Quest shooters and other types of experiences. For this list, we’ve doubled down on the experiences that have combat but don’t necessarily feel like shooters, perhaps instead focusing on melee, archery or spell-casting. Hopefully there’s a little something for everyone here.

If you want a list of the best action games on Quest and other VR headsets, you can find that right here too. As always, you can grab all of these titles from the Oculus Store.

Best Quest Action Games

Sairento: Untethered

If you need something fast-paced and deadly, Sairento: Untethered should more than fit the bill. Chop up enemies with swords, backflip in slow motion with dual-wielding pistols or shoot off heads with a bow and arrow; Sairento is a frantic mash-up of athletic combat that has kept people coming back time and again over the past few years. It’s an easy choice for the best Quest action games.

Journey Of The Gods

We’re still some ways out from having a full-blown Zelda-like experience in VR but, until we get there, Journey Of The Gods is at least a nice taster of what to expect. Developed by Back 4 Blood studio Turtle Rock, you set out on a quest with sword and shield in hand, fighting monsters and using powers granted by ancient gods. Journey of the Gods offers a fun adventure that’s great for first-time VR users.

Read More: Journey Of The Gods Review

Trover Saves The Universe | Moss

There aren’t many actual third-person action games akin to God of War or Bayonetta on Quest. Truth be told it’s not exactly the most natural fit for the platform. But if you are looking for a more traditional action game experience on your headset, your best bet are these two action-adventure titles that offer fun — if simplistic — combat along with other elements like platforming and, in Trover’s case, gross-out humor.

Read More: Moss Review

The Wizards: Dark Times

Carbon Studios’ full-on sequel to its spell combat game mixed things up with a full linear single-player story. But The Wizards’ best element is its gesture-based combat system, which sees you summoning shields and fireballs with a flick of the wrist. It works incredibly well and feels genuinely empowering, making for the best magic game on Quest today.

Read More: The Wizards: Dark Times Review

Star Wars: Vader Immortal Lightsaber Dojo | Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge

There’s a lot to appreciate between these two Star Wars titles. While Vader Immortal’s story mode might not have the mechanical depth and complexity to class it as a full game, the Lightsaber Dojo mode more than makes up for it with waves of wish-fulfilling Jedi action. Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, meanwhile, has a lot of shooter elements but also some incredible other ways to interact with the universe, including more saber combat. There’s just enough here for action fans to take a look at.

Read More: Star Wars: Vader Immortal Review

Blade And Sorcery: Nomad (Quest 2 only)

It’s a little rough around the edges and there’s still plenty more content to add, but Blade And Sorcery still offers some of if not the best physics-based action on Quest. Wield swords and cast spells in either the game’s wave-based arena mode or the new Dungeons mode, which sees you sneaking through randomized dungeons and brutally gutting foes. Just don’t cast this one to a screen if the kids are about.

Read More: Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Review

In Death: Unchained

You could argue In Death is a shooter but, for our money, it’s a neat fit for the action genre, offering up the best archery combat on Quest. In this roguelite you tackle runs of biblical dungeons, from heavenly churches to the firey pits below. It’s entirely moreish and tough as nails, but best of all it’s still being updated with free content.

Read More: In Death: Unchained Review

Gorn

It’s on the sillier side of physics-driven action games, but Gorn still offers really, really fun VR combat with a satisfying crunch. Here you take on waves of gladiators in an arena, equipping increasingly elaborate weaponry. Extension decapitation and impalement, Wolverine-style claws, the ability to take out hearts and throw them and deadly honey badgers – Gorn has the lot.

Read More: Gorn Review

Until You Fall

A much more arcade-driven experience than the more realistic physics fighters on this list, Until You Fall offers incredibly tight, well-choreographed action that rarely misses the mark. It’s a roguelite in which you tackle runs of a dungeon, aiming to get a great build for a character as you block sword attacks and prepare to swipe back at enemies. Demanding difficulty and steady progression make Until You Fall a moreish treat.

Read More: Until You Fall Review

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

There’s a lot of shooter mechanics to Saints & Sinners, but the game’s best known for its winning melee combat that earns it a place on our best Quest action games list. You haven’t truly experienced all VR has to offer until you’ve wrestled for control of a zombie’s head and repeatedly mashed a spoon into the side in hopes of reaching the brain. Combine that with a compelling, wide-open campaign and Saints & Sinners offers a heck of a lot.

Read More: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Review

And that’s our list of the best Quest action games. What do you make of our rankings? Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments below!