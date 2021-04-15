Looking for the best rated Oculus Quest 2 accessories available on Amazon? Here’s our list.

Disclaimer: we’ve tried some of these accessories, but not all of them. This list is purely based on top rated listings for popular Quest accessories on Amazon at the time of writing.

Official Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case

Facebook’s official Quest 2 carrying case is available on Amazon for $49.

JSVER Carrying Case for Quest 2

The JSVER Carrying Case For Quest 2 is available on Amazon for $31.99 and includes a lens cover and replacement silicone facial interface.

Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap

Facebook’s official Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap is available on Amazon for $49.

Orzero Adjustable Headband for Quest 2

The Orzero Adjustable Headband for Quest 2 is available on Amazon for $38.99.

Anker USB 3.0 to USB C Cord for Oculus Link

This 10ft Anker UBS A to C cord is compatible with Oculus Link and is the next best option reccommended by Facebook after their official Link cord. It’s available on Amazon for $19.99.

Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2

The Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 is available on Amazon for $86.99.

AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers for Quest 2

The AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers for Quest 2 are available on Amazon for $16.99.

AMVR VR Headset and Touch Controllers Display Stand for Quest 2

The AMVR Display Stand for Quest 2 is available on Amazon for $25.99.

Oculus Quest 2 VR Shell Front Face Protector Cover

The Oculus Quest 2 VR Shell Front Face Protector Cover is available on Amazon for $15.99.

VR Cover Facial Interface and Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Quest 2

The VR Cover Facial Interface Replacement Set is available on Amazon for $29.99.

Orzero VR Lens Protector for Oculus Quest 2

The Orzero VR Lens Protector for Oculus Quest 2 is available on Amazon for $8.90.

Spectrashell OQ9.2 Earbuds for Oculus Quest 2

The Spectrashell OQ9.2 Earbuds for Oculus Quest 2 are available for $19.99 on Amazon.

Amavasion VR Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2

The Amavasion VR Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2 are available on Amazon for $19.90.

MYJK Clip On Headphones for Oculus Quest 2

The MYJK Clip On Headphones are available on Amazon for $42.99.

Energizer Rechargeable AA Battery Charger

These Energizer rechargeable batteries can be used in the Quest’s Touch controllers and are available in a kit with the charger on Amazon for $13.97.

MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

These MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloths can be used on the Quest 2 lenses and are available on Amazon for $8.99.

