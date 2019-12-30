The UploadVR Best VR Of 2019 Awards – Nominees

We’ve had a wild year in 2019 for the VR/AR industry.

From the releases of big games that blew us away to some of the most impressive hardware we’ve seen yet finally release, there have been lots and lots of highs to celebrate. This year we even hosted the first-ever VR-focused E3 Show with our E3 VR Showcase that amassed over 16,000 people watching it live and well over 100,000 views across all formats and re-streams to date.

So, without further ado, this is our full list of nominees for each of the respective categories. We’ll announce winners later this week during our latest episode of The VR Download podcast, which is filmed from inside of our VR studio, live, with viewer feedback and then reposted as an audio podcast later.

All entries are listed alphabetically in the corresponding category with the first entry used as reference for the category’s corresponding photo (unless it’s been used already in which case we’ll use the next entry as the photo). When we announce winners we will just go back in here and update the list like we did last year. You can already see our reasoning for every nominee for best overall in 2019 if you’d like.

Best Hardware

– Oculus Rift S

– Oculus Quest

– Valve Index

Best PSVR Game/Experience

– A Fisherman’s Tale

– Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown VR Missions

– Blood & Truth

– Ghost Giant

– No Man’s Sky

– Trover Saves the Universe

– Vacation Simulator

Best Quest Game/Experience

– A Fisherman’s Tale

– Beat Saber

– Pistol Whip

– Star Wars: Vader Immortal Trilogy

– Superhot

– Titans of Space Plus

– Vacation Simulator

Best PC VR Game/Experience

– A Fisherman’s Tale

– Asgard’s Wrath

– Boneworks

– Ghost Giant

– No Man’s Sky

– Pistol Whip

– Wolves in the Walls

Best Location-Based VR

– The Void’s Avengers: Damage Control

– Sandbox’s Star Trek: Discovery Away Misson

– Capcom’s Biohazard: Valiant Raid

Best Ongoing Support

– Bigscreen

– Borderlands 2 VR

– Beat Saber

– Firewall Zero Hour

– Hot Dogs, Horseshoes, and Hand Grenades

– Onward

– Rec Room

Best Multiplayer/Social

– Acron: Attack of the Squirrels

– Dance Central

– Final Assault

– No Man’s Sky

– Stormland

Most Immersive Moment

– Asgard’s Wrath: Looking at the Vistas

– Boneworks: Testing the Physics

– No Man’s Sky VR: Taking Off in Your Ship

– Getting in the Zone: Pistol Whip

– Spider-Man: Far From Home VR – Web Swinging

– Stormland: Meeting Friends

– Superhot Quest: Dodging Bullets in 360 Wireless Roomscale

Best Visuals

– Asgard’s Wrath

– Boneworks

– No Man’s Sky

– Stormland

– Until You Fall

– Westworld: Awakening

Most Active VR Game/Experience

– Beat Saber

– Boneworks

– BoxVR

– Pistol Whip

– Until You Fall

Developer of the Year

– Beat Games

– Cloudhead Games

– Hello Games

– ILMxLAB

– RUST LTD.

– Stress Level Zero

Most Anticipated VR Game/Experience

– After the Fall

– Half-Life: Alyx

– Iron Man VR

– Lone Echo 2

– LOW-FI

– Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Overall Best VR Of 2019 [Read Nominee Articles]

– A Fisherman’s Tale

– Asgard’s Wrath

– Blood & Truth

– Boneworks

– Ghost Giant

– Gorn

– No Man’s Sky

– Pistol Whip

– Vacation Simulator

– Wolves in the Walls