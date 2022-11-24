Best VR Black Friday Deals 2022 – Meta Quest 2, Pico, HP Reverb & More

Looking for the best VR deals, bargains and discounts this holiday season? Here are all the biggest Black Friday VR deals for 2022, in one place.

VR Hardware Black Friday Deals

Meta Quest 2 Black Friday Deal

This deal, which started a bit before Black Friday and extends beyond it “while supplies last”, sees Meta offering its Quest 2 headset bundled with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber from $350 for the 128GB model and $430 for the 128GB model. You can find more details and the specific conditions here.

Pico 4 Black Friday Deal

Pico is offering free copies of After the Fall, Ruinsmagus and Les Mills Bodycombat with any purchase and activation of a Pico 4 headset until November 30. More details here.

HTC Vive Flow & Vive Pro 2 Black Friday Deal

HTC is offering Black Friday discounts on its lightweight Vive Flow headset, designed for immersive media viewing. The deal brings it down to €379/£379 and includes the optional controller accessory bundled in for free. Likewise, HTC is also offering discounts on its Vive Pro 2 range, bringing the full kit down to €1199/£1199, including 12 months access to Viveport Infinity. However, these deals are only available to customers in Europe.

You can read more details about HTC’s Black Friday offers here.

HP Reverb G2 Black Friday Deal

HP is offering its Reverb G2 headset for just $300 for a limited time. You can read more details here.

Varjo Black Friday Deal

Normally available for $1990, the Varjo Aero headset will be available at $300 off between now and November 29 through Varjo’s online store and selected retailers.

VR Accessories & Software Black Friday Deals

VR Cover Accessories Black Friday Deals

Running until November 29, VR Cover is offering a range of discounts on its accessories for Quest 2 and other headsets, including custom headstraps, lens covers and facial interface replacements. You can read more here.

Quest Store Black Friday Deals

The Quest Store is running a big Black Friday sale on games and apps until November 29, including a new Daily Deal which rotates daily with a unique offer each day. There’s also savings to be found in bundles and individual discounts across the Quest 2 software range, including 40% off Resident Evil 4, 50% off Little Cities and 33% off Demeo, to name a few. You can find more details here

SteamVR Black Friday Deals

Steam’s Black Friday sale is actually called the ‘Autumn Sale’, but runs across the same period as other Black Friday sales, until November 29. There’s too many discounted titles to list here, but perhaps one of the most notable is Half-Life: Alyx, which is available at 60% off – an all-time low price. You can check out the VR section of the Steam Store here.

When you purchase items through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission from those sales.