Best VR Board Games On Oculus Quest And More

Time for a long-distance family game night? Our list of the best VR board games on Oculus Quest and other headsets will have what you’re looking for.

VR is often great at putting us ‘inside’ the experience. Sometimes, though, we don’t need a game to be more immersive, we just need the ability to play it with people from a distance. That’s what makes the medium so perfect for board games – players are no longer restricted by the physical aspects of that experience. You can all have a very realistic online experience as if you’re all gathered in the same place. This list of the best VR board games highlights those experiences.

Note that all the experiences we’re listing for Quest can be found on the Oculus Store and, where noted, you can find games on SteamVR, Oculus Rift, and PSVR too.

Best VR Board Games On Oculus Quest

Demeo – Also available on SteamVR

Demeo is perhaps stretching the term board game a little thin – it’s more like an XCOM-style turn-based strategy game than it is your traditional experience. But it nails the theme of tabletop game, with dice throws to determine attacks, cards to activate special abilities and characters appearing like figures with bases. The game itself is incredibly engaging and can be played with up to four players, making for one of the best social VR experiences you’ll find today. If you want to know more, read our full review.

Catan – Also available on PSVR, SteamVR and Oculus Rift

The classic strategy game was actually one of the first to make a full conversion to VR. In the game, you try and grow your settlements in a race against other players by trading and buying resources. The VR version lets four players go head-to-head with a fully digital and animated experience. Plus, Catan has extensive cross-play so you can play with people on other headsets dating right the way back to the Gear VR.

Tsuro – Also available on SteamVR

Tsuro is perhaps a little simpler an experience than other VR board games on this list, but that’s kind of the point. Players place tiles to make paths for stones, trying to lead opponents off the board or into each other whilst swerving their stone to safety. This is meant to be a more relaxing game than our other entries, but it can still be enjoyed in multiplayer.

Pokerstars VR – Also available on SteamVR

Okay so, no, Poker isn’t really a board game as such, but it’s still a classic card game you can play at home, so it makes the cut. The Pokerstars VR team has been consistently adding to its virtual experience over the past few years to make it one of the most robust card simulations in all of VR. Full online play with virtual avatars put a spin on Poker like you’ve never seen before.

Best VR Board Games – Other Headsets

Tabletop Simulator on SteamVR

You can’t have a list of the best VR board games without mentioning what is most likely the ultimate board game simulator on the market – Tabletop Simulator. Also available for flat screens, this incredible playground gives you the pieces to play many classic games, but its physics-driven world lets you play by your own rules. That results in bizarre and often hilarious situations just like those you can have in real life. Plus an extensive list of add-ons brings popular games like Zombies!! into VR too.

That’s our list of the best VR board games on Oculus Quest and beyond. Did we miss anything you’re a fan of? Let us know in the comments below!