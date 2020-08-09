Top 5 Best VR FPS And Shooter Games Available On Oculus Quest

Looking for a summary of the best VR FPS and shooter games available on Oculus Quest? We’ve got you covered — here’s our top five.

More than a year after launch, the Oculus Quest library is only growing larger and stronger by the day, with a few options available in most genres. For first-person shooter fans, we’ve put together this eclectic list of shooters available on Quest. Some of these games stay quite faithful to the traditional conventions of the genre, while others put a twist on the gamplay in fresh and exciting ways that feel particularly potent in VR.

Here’s our list of the five best FPS games available now on the Oculus Quest.

5. Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine has been around in the VR world for quite some time now, originally launching for PC VR in 2017. The Oculus Quest version of the game launched last December, and as of April this year it has received all the same DLC and post-launch content as the PC VR version. Arizona Sunshine is exactly what it looks like on the box — a zombie shooter with a 4+ hour campaign and a wave-based horde mode to boot. Even better, both the campaign and the horde mode supports multiplayer, so you can jump in alone or with a friend who also has the game on Quest.

If you’re looking for a solid zombie FPS on Quest, then Arizona Sunshine is your best bet.

4. Pistol Whip

Pistol Whip is not a shooter in the traditional sense — you’re wielding a gun, but you use it in a way that combines shooters with rhythm games, mowing down enemies to the beat of the music. The more in time you are with the track, the higher your score. While it’s a well-worn comparison at this point, the game lands somewhere between a Beat Saber and Superhot hybrid, and definitely not in a bad way.

The game launched with 10 original tracks, but has since added a bunch more in free post-launch updates, such as the Mad Max-inspired ‘Full Throttle’ level, which you can see in the footage embedded above. If you’re looking for a shooter-rhythm game hybrid, then give Pistol Whip a shot.

3. Robo Recall Unplugged

This was a somewhat unexpected arrival on Quest — the high graphical fidelity of the original game meant that a Quest version seemed unlikely. However, while the visuals aren’t on par with the PC original by any means, the entire core experience remains in tact and provides Quest players with an expansive wave shooter on a grand scale. It’s time to mow down some robots!

2. Onward

If you’re looking for a competitve multiplayer shooter on Oculus Quest, then Onward has to be your pick. In his review, David dubbed Onward as the definitive military sim FPS — you play in 5v5 battles against other players online, with an array of weapons and three game modes to choose from. While it’s missing the visual fidelity and some of the custom features from the PC VR version of the game (many of which have been promised to arrive in a future update), it is still easily one of the best multiplayer VR games on the Quest. As David put it, “this should be in every Quest user’s library that enjoys shooters — hands down.”

1. Superhot

Superhot has found itself near the top of so many of our lists, but for good reason — the game is an innovative take on the FPS genre. While it’s fun on any VR platform, the Quest is undoubtledly the best headset to play the game on. The wireless freedom truly unlocks Superhot’s full potential — you can spin, bend and crouch your way out of sticky situations that culminate to make one of the most inventive and unique shooters in VR history.

Those are our picks for best shooters on Oculus Quest, but what are yours? Let us know in the comments.

